Philippine sustainability movement 2024: Leading change in food systems and environmental practices

The 9th Annual Philippine Sustainability Movement Event 2024, co-hosted by SeaTrace International and Marriott Manila, energized attendees with dynamic discussions on transforming food systems and championing sustainable practices. Held on 22 October, this event served as a vibrant platform for stakeholders—from local governments to NGOs and corporate leaders—to unite in a shared vision for a sustainable Philippines.
With sustainability at the forefront of global conversations, this year’s theme, "Transforming food systems and supply chains for a sustainable future," resonated strongly with participants eager to tackle pressing environmental challenges. "We must innovate and collaborate to build resilient food systems that can withstand future crises," emphasized Dr. Maria Santos, a sustainability advocate, highlighting the urgency of the discussions.
Keynote speakers, including Undersecretary for Policy and Planning from the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Jose Ramirez, ignited enthusiasm with compelling insights into sustainable agricultural practices. "The future of agriculture lies in our ability to work together and embrace sustainable methods," Dr. Ramirez stated, underscoring the critical role of collaboration among sectors in achieving impactful change.
Panel discussions featured a mix of experts and practitioners, who shared success stories and best practices in sustainable supply chains. "Sustainability is not just a goal; it's a journey that requires commitment and innovation," noted Ms. Elena Cruz, a panelist and corporate sustainability officer, encouraging attendees to envision how they could apply these lessons within their organizations.
Meik Brammer, Head of Global Sales at SeaTrace International, remarked, "Our approach to sustainability is rooted in transparency and collaboration, driving us to create solutions that benefit both the planet and the people." This sentiment echoed throughout the event, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in achieving sustainability goals.
Christian Schmidradner, Chief Executive Officer at Marriott Manila, added, "As hospitality leaders, we have a unique responsibility to champion sustainability in our operations and influence our supply chains." His call to action inspired many attendees to consider how their sectors could contribute to a more sustainable future.
In an exciting twist, the event showcased innovative technologies aimed at reducing environmental footprints. From cutting-edge waste management solutions to sustainable sourcing methods, these initiatives highlighted the potential for businesses to lead the charge in environmental stewardship while still driving economic growth.
Networking opportunities flourished throughout the day, allowing participants to forge valuable connections and exchange ideas. As the event unfolded, it became evident that the collective ambition for sustainability among stakeholders is strong, creating a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose that promises to propel the movement forward.
Addressing Challenges in Fisheries and Marine Conservation
Ocean conservation and fisheries management also were key components of the event, with discussions focusing on improving fishery management, promoting sustainable seafood upply chains, and protecting marine ecosystems and endangered species. Leading organizations such as Better Seafood
Philippines, WWF, Seafood Watch Monterey Bay, and Oceana facilitated discussions on the importance of market links and certifications like MSC (Marine Stewardship Council). Special attention was given to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which continues to threaten the Philippines' fisheries. Over 40% of the country's wild-caught seafood is derived from IUU fishing due to a lack of transparency and traceability in seafood supply chains. "Our oceans hold the key to both feeding the world and preserving our planet.", stated Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, Vice President, Oceana. "By supporting sustainable seafood practices, banning single-use plastics, and ensuring that accessible facilities to reduce fish waste and loss exist within reach to our artisanal fisherfolk and coastal residents, we can ensure healthier oceans and people, more harvests and income for fishers and better nutrition for all, without having to catch additional fish in the ocean.
A 2021 report by USAID and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) revealed that illegal fishing accounted for 27-40% of fish caught in 2019, translating to losses of up to PHP 62 billion (USD 1.3 billion). 70 percent of fishing grounds in the country are currently overfished. Schmidradner emphasized, "We have to work strongly together to ensure that sustainability programs cover more of our wild fisheries and that certifications and traceability become standard across supply chains.
Long-term programs like Better Seafood Philippines (BSP), which promotes long-term improvements in fisheries by engaging local actors and creating systems tailored to the Philippines, raising awareness among seafood buyers and consumers about responsible sourcing through a Buyer Engagement Program and the RSS (Responsible Seafood Sourcing)- standard, and the Marine Stewardship Certification of yellowfin tuna, led by WWF and PTHP, have been driving progress. In 2021, after a decade-long fishery improvement project, the small-scale yellowfin tuna handline fishery in Occidental Mindoro Strait and the Gulf of Lagonoy received MSC certification, benefiting nearly 2,000 fishers and over 500 vessels. Discussions at the event also included plans to expand this certification to more vessels, regions, and species.
The blue swimming crab (BSC) fishery, which supports 10,000 workers in the Visayan Sea and brought in USD 93 million in exports in 2022, was another focus of the event. Nearly all BSC from the Philippines were rated red due to illegal fishing, undersized and bycatch, and overfishing. Collaborative efforts, like the Blue Swimming Crab National Management Plan led by Monterey Bay Aquarium and BFAR with a consortium, aim to improve sustainability in this sector.
Tackling Plastic Waste and Promoting Sustainability in Hospitality
The issue of plastic waste reduction was a major topic, as the Philippines continues to generate approximately 2.7 million tons of plastic annually, with 20% of this ending up in the ocean, posing a significant threat to marine ecosystems and the country's fisheries industry. The Philippines ranks among the world's largest contributors to ocean plastic waste, facing staggering daily waste generation - 63 million sachets, 48 million shopping bags, and 3 million diapers- and no sufficient recycling process in place.
Marian Ledesma, Zero Waste Campaigner at Greenpeace Philippines and Ileading the Champions for Change campaign, underscored the urgency of addressing the plastic waste crisis: "Cutting down plastic production and use is no longer optional it's an urgent action businesses must take. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, endangering wildlife, threatening human health, and accelerating the climate crisis. The Philippine Sustainability Movement is leading by example with its plastic reduction measures, and it's time for other companies to follow suit." Several participating organizations at the event signed up at the Champions of Change petition
Hotels have already begun implementing solutions, such as replacing plastic bottles with refilled glass bottles phasing out millions of plastic bottles per year. Rob Boreham, Managing Director of Hospitality Innovations by Quorate Inc. Philippines (HIQ) offers this kind of bottling solutions. After signing up the Champions of Change petition, he shared his optimism: "These are great times for those of us emphasizing plastic reduction, as the first Global Plastic Treaty is expected this year. We're thrilled to have supported the 2024 event and to demonstrate our sustainability program.
Cross-Sector and Country Collaboration for a Sustainable Future
The event also highlighted advancements in organic farming, animal welfare certifications, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. Global leaders like Naturland from Germany and Control Union shared their expertise on organic food production, sustainability certifications, while World Animal Protection advocated for animal welfare and ethical sourcing in food supply chains. Aside of animal welfare, World Animal Protection also addressed the topic of lost plastic fishing gear, a hidden face of the plastic pollution problerm. They estimated that ghost gear kills over a hundred thousand seals, sea lions, and large whales every year worldwide.
Private sector organizations, particularly in the hotel and gastronomy industries, played an active role in advancing ESG policies and promoting sustainable practices. Marriott Manila, a partner of the movement from the beginning, continues to lead initiatives in sustainable sourcing and ESG implementation. "As a chef, it has always been my passion to create experiences that not only delight the palate but also respect and preserve the environment. reflected Chef Meik Brammer, Executive Chef at Manila Marriott Hotel on his involvement. "Being a part of Manila Marriott's journey toward achieving our ESG and sustainability goals, and contributing to the Philippine Sustainability Movement for a decade, has been a profound honor. In the last years Manila Marriott Hotel increased substantially its certified sustainable seafood ratio, is part of the Better Seafood Philippines sourcing program, focused on free range eggs, phased out plastic bottles from the rooms, installed an inhouse urban farm, amongst other sustainability initiatives. Together, we are not only shaping the future of hospitality but also nurturing a more sustainable future for the next generation This year's event also saw increased participation from international organizations, embassies, and trade commissions, emphasizing the global nature of sustainability challenges. Oliver Fritsch, CEO of Binca Group, remarked, "Climate change is a global game-changer in sustainability. We need strong networks of stakeholders to make the supply chain greener, so we can truly make a difference.
Event Conclusion and Future Outlook
The event concluded with a culinary celebration featuring responsibly sourced seafood dishes prepared by top culinary teams from leading hotels and academies. Various CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and ESG projects were on display, demonstrating how businesses are leading the way in sustainability.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Christian Schmidradner stated, "This year's event demonstrated the power of collaboration in achieving sustainability. We are thrilled to see a stronger commitment from diverse sectors every year and to foster conversations that willead to impactful change, which will grow further in the next years Iam excited to celebrate the movement's 10-year-anniversary next year. It will grow again."
As the Philippine Sustainability Movement approaches its 10th anniversary in 2025, the platform continues to pave the way for greater environmental responsibility and sustainable practices across industries in the Philippines and beyond.
Participating Organizations and Sponsors:
ABS-CBN Foundation, AWC, Better Seafood Philippines, BFAR, Board BIA, BoomGrow, Braveheart, Brolos (Geraldton Fisherman Co-Operative), Canadinan Trade Commission, CCA, City of Dreams, Concept Cool / Binca, Control Union, French Embassy and Trade Commission, Gallagher Irish Premium Oysters, Gelato Manila, Greenpeace, Hilton Manila, Hospitality Innovations by Quorate Inc. Philippines (HIQ), Howard Consulting, Jameson, Louisbourg Seafoods Ltd., Marriott Manila, Marine Wildlife Watch, Mulwarra, Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Naturland, New World Makati, Newport Worid Resorts, Oceana, Okada Manila, Okura Manila, Philippine Tuna Handline Partnership (PTHP), PYC/TAO Foods Company/One World Deli, Rare, Seafood Watch MBS, Searace International Inc, Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, Shangri-La The Fort, Sheraton Manila, Simbag, Sheraton Manila Bay, Solaire Resort, Tempus, Tsaa Laya, USAID Fishright, The Westin Manila, World Animal Protection, WWF Philippines, Yarra Valley Caviar.