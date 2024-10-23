Philippine sustainability movement 2024: Leading change in food systems and environmental practices

The 9th Annual Philippine Sustainability Movement Event 2024, co-hosted by SeaTrace International and Marriott Manila, energized attendees with dynamic discussions on transforming food systems and championing sustainable practices. Held on 22 October, this event served as a vibrant platform for stakeholders—from local governments to NGOs and corporate leaders—to unite in a shared vision for a sustainable Philippines.

With sustainability at the forefront of global conversations, this year’s theme, "Transforming food systems and supply chains for a sustainable future," resonated strongly with participants eager to tackle pressing environmental challenges. "We must innovate and collaborate to build resilient food systems that can withstand future crises," emphasized Dr. Maria Santos, a sustainability advocate, highlighting the urgency of the discussions.

Keynote speakers, including Undersecretary for Policy and Planning from the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Jose Ramirez, ignited enthusiasm with compelling insights into sustainable agricultural practices. "The future of agriculture lies in our ability to work together and embrace sustainable methods," Dr. Ramirez stated, underscoring the critical role of collaboration among sectors in achieving impactful change.

Panel discussions featured a mix of experts and practitioners, who shared success stories and best practices in sustainable supply chains. "Sustainability is not just a goal; it's a journey that requires commitment and innovation," noted Ms. Elena Cruz, a panelist and corporate sustainability officer, encouraging attendees to envision how they could apply these lessons within their organizations.

Meik Brammer, Head of Global Sales at SeaTrace International, remarked, "Our approach to sustainability is rooted in transparency and collaboration, driving us to create solutions that benefit both the planet and the people." This sentiment echoed throughout the event, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in achieving sustainability goals.

Christian Schmidradner, Chief Executive Officer at Marriott Manila, added, "As hospitality leaders, we have a unique responsibility to champion sustainability in our operations and influence our supply chains." His call to action inspired many attendees to consider how their sectors could contribute to a more sustainable future.

In an exciting twist, the event showcased innovative technologies aimed at reducing environmental footprints. From cutting-edge waste management solutions to sustainable sourcing methods, these initiatives highlighted the potential for businesses to lead the charge in environmental stewardship while still driving economic growth.