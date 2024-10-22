Elevate Every Shot with the New iPhone 16 Series
The wait is finally over! On October 18, Power Mac Center (PMC) kicked off the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series with a thrilling midnight event that had tech lovers buzzing. Hundreds of excited customers flocked to four key locations: Greenbelt 3 in Makati, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, Robinsons Galleria in Cebu, and SM Lanang in Davao, all ready to be among the first to experience Apple's latest innovation.
“Power Mac Center goes all out with iPhone launch events to indulge our customers’ love for technology,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management. “Their loyalty and support emboldened us to mount midnight launches in Cebu and Davao for the first time.” And with that, the iPhone 16 buzz was officially in full swing!
The new iPhone 16 lineup is all about enhancing your experience with Apple Intelligence. With its upgraded 48MP Fusion camera, the iPhone 16 series ensures that every photo is sharp, vibrant, and effortlessly stunning. Plus, the action button provides quick access to all the features you need, keeping things smooth and simple.
For those seeking more pro-level features, the 16 Pro models go all out with larger displays, professional-grade camera upgrades, and longer battery life, ensuring you never miss a beat.
In addition to four midnight launch locations, 26 Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide opened at midnight, allowing pre-order customers to be among the first to experience the new iPhone in the Philippines.
Each store welcomed hundreds of customers who participated in a countdown while enjoying interactive games, special prizes, and exciting performances.
The PMC also hosted a pre-launch mini-program that featured performances by UPeepz, Dionela, Barbie Almalbis, and Sponge Cola at Greenbelt, while at SM MOA, the lineup included singer Jayda, the band The Juans, and UPeepz.
In true Power Mac Center style, the launch event was nothing short of exciting, packed with irresistible deals. Early birds were treated to exclusive premium accessories, as well as vouchers for iPhone cases from Casetify, GrabCar discounts, and Klook travel offers. But that’s not all.
For those eyeing the latest iPhone, you can enjoy up to ₱10,000 off with non-installment payments or opt for 3-month credit card installments. Plus, score a complimentary 30W wall charger with your purchase. But hurry—these amazing deals are only available until 20 October 2024.
This launch is part of PMC’s ongoing “iPhone for All” campaign, aimed at making the latest iPhone more affordable, accessible, and, most importantly, attainable for everyone. Whether you’re a long-time Apple fan or a first-time iPhone user, Power Mac Center is here to help you join the Apple family.