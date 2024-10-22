Elevate Every Shot with the New iPhone 16 Series

The new iPhone 16 lineup is all about enhancing your experience with Apple Intelligence. With its upgraded 48MP Fusion camera, the iPhone 16 series ensures that every photo is sharp, vibrant, and effortlessly stunning. Plus, the action button provides quick access to all the features you need, keeping things smooth and simple.

For those seeking more pro-level features, the 16 Pro models go all out with larger displays, professional-grade camera upgrades, and longer battery life, ensuring you never miss a beat.

In addition to four midnight launch locations, 26 Power Mac Center and The Loop stores nationwide opened at midnight, allowing pre-order customers to be among the first to experience the new iPhone in the Philippines.

Each store welcomed hundreds of customers who participated in a countdown while enjoying interactive games, special prizes, and exciting performances.