Why Barbie Imperial, Priscilla Mireilles frequent this luxe Japanese salon

Barbie Imperial, Priscilla Meirelles and Tessa Prieto graced the reopening of Kiyosa Total Beauty on 8 October for a ribbon-cutting that marked both the high-end salon’s 10th anniversary and the unveiling of its brand-new look.
The flagship BGC location now boasts soft hues of rose, white, and beige, creating a calming and elegant atmosphere that’s as chic as it is serene — just the kind of vibe that keeps celebrities coming back.
Prieto fondly recalled being one of Kiyosa’s first clients when it first opened back in 2014. She initially came for their nail art, a service that has since become a signature offering.
“It was like specialized nail art. At that time, it wasn’t a trend — it was just art. And the technician was so skillful and trained in Japan. And they have beads and stuff for nails,” Prieto shared, proudly showing off her current intricate design. “Look at this! This is like solid gold! This is, like, 24-karat gold!”
Prieto also expressed how impressed she is with Kiyosa’s 36-year-old owner, Kiyosa Kato, saying, “I mean, you know how they say the owner truly exemplifies what the brand is. And if you look closely, she’s incredibly beautiful. 10 years ago (when she opened the salon), she was so young, di ba? And, you know, when I’m an endorser, it feels like family, because I spend more than what I endorse. I want to support.”
The revamped salon reflects Kiyosa’s commitment to high-quality, fuss-free service. Their famous Japanese straightening treatment remains one of the metro’s top choices for sleek, manageable hair, and their precision haircuts are tailored to flatter their regular clients. Their gel manicures, ranging from minimalist to intricate, are also a fan favorite, and they’ve recently added a new service: the “bind lock” eyelash treatment, which lasts up to six weeks.
Kiyosa herself shared her inspiration for opening the salon a decade ago: “When I moved to the Philippines with my husband, I noticed there weren’t many places offering the high-quality service I was used to in Japan. I thought, maybe Filipinos will appreciate Japanese techniques — detailed, careful and customer-focused.”
All Kiyosa’s products are sourced from Japan, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the salon experience.
The salon’s managing director, Abi Tabuchi, explained, “For me, of course, Filipino salons, artists, and nail techs are all great as well. It’s incomparable. But Japanese techniques tend to be more detailed, well-crafted, and well-studied. So, we focus more on quality to ensure lasting results and maintain a good image with all our clients.”
While Prieto, Imperial, and Meirelles aren’t official endorsers, according to Tabuchi, they’ve become loyal clients — and friends — over the years.
Imperial looked elegant in a black ensemble, her hair styled in a sophisticated bun, radiating a glow that early afternoon. Model and beauty queen Meirelles sported mid-length bouncy hair, courtesy of Kiyosa, which complemented her body-hugging animal print dress. Prieto, as always, stood out in a bold, eclectic white lace dress adorned with a giant bow atop her head. Their beauty shone through in their distinct styles.
When I asked why beauty is important for women, owner Kiyosa emphasized that the salon’s success is rooted in one simple philosophy: Self-love. “Beauty is about loving yourself,” Kiyosa said. “When you take time for yourself — whether it’s your hair, nails, or lashes — you feel happy. And when you’re happy, that’s true beauty, inside and out.”