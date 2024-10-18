SUZUKI SWINGS TO THE FUTURE: Innovation and sustainability main focus as PIMS draws near

Suzuki Philippines will participate in the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center Manila. The event aims to engage motoring enthusiasts and families, highlighting Suzuki’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The company is focusing on creating an environmentally friendly future through various carbon neutrality initiatives. Suzuki’s strategy aligns with global environmental goals and includes the development of hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

Suzuki’s hybrid models will be prominently featured at PIMS 2024, showcasing a blend of performance and lower emissions. These models underscore the brand’s commitment to sustainable driving without sacrificing enjoyment.

In addition to hybrid vehicles, Suzuki plans to unveil a groundbreaking concept that promises to intrigue those interested in clean and efficient mobility. This new development aims to showcase the brand’s forward-thinking approach.

Fans of the Suzuki Jimny can anticipate a new version of this popular SUV at the show. Renowned for its off-road capabilities, the updated Jimny is expected to elevate its adventurous appeal further.

Visitors to the Suzuki booth will also have the opportunity to participate in outdoor test drives of the latest models. This hands-on experience will allow attendees to evaluate the performance and fuel efficiency of Suzuki vehicles in various driving conditions.