Preserving rice terraces; SNAP, Hedcor lend hand

A mark of the proud Ifugao people, the rice terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras bear witness to 2,000 years of sustainable farming, culture, and people development.

Passed on from generation to generation, farmers still rely on the intricate irrigation network to this day, nurturing tradition, the ecosystem, as well as the community’s livelihood.

SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) came up with a watershed management program called “Partnership in Uplifting Upland Natural Resources, Livelihood, and Assets - Upper Magat Watershed Management Program” or Punla-Upper Magat in 2019 to help protect and restore critical watershed areas in Ifugao and boost agricultural productivity.

SNAP is a joint venture between Scatec of Norway and Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) for the operation of large hydropower facilities in Luzon, including the 388-megawatt Magat Hydro in Ifugao.

Covering the Upper Magat Watershed and supporting integrated projects in adjacent municipalities, Punla has helped restore stonewalls, establish agroforestry and demonstration farms, provide agricultural and food processing equipment, build forest nurseries and greenhouses, and plant native tree species.

Productivity reinstated

Under the banner of Punla, productivity has been reinstated in close to 28 hectares of rice terraces in Mayoyao and approximately six hectares of previously abandoned rice terraces have been rehabilitated. Moreover, over 48 hectares of forest were rehabilitated in Banaue, while a 52-hectare site in Hungduan was reforested.

Through the help of Punla in the Cordilleras, the Ifugao Rice Terraces — with their traditions, ecosystems, and livelihoods — can be passed on to the next generation.

“This project is remarkable because it enables us to plant not only for the present but also for the future; something that our children and families can look forward to,” IP farmer Juliano Diclihon said.

Much like Punla — which is a Filipino word for “the cultivation of seeds” — AboitizPower hopes that IPs and other host communities will cultivate the seeds it has sown in local development initiatives.

SNAP has remitted over P167 million in community shares since 2018 to the host communities of SNAP-Magat and SNAP-Benguet in compliance with the Philippine government’s Energy Regulations 1-94 (ER 1-94) policy.