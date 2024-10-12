Maynilad donates 85 drinking fountains to LGUs, schools

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has donated 85 refrigerated drinking fountain units to various local government units (LGUs) and schools this year, reinforcing its commitment to public health and sanitation.

The initiative aims to improve access to clean drinking water in public spaces, particularly in communities and schools where it is most needed. So far, Maynilad has installed 33 drinking fountains in public schools across Quezon City, with an additional 44 units set to be installed in the coming months. The donation also includes drinking fountains for the LGUs of Caloocan, Valenzuela, and Las Piñas.

“Providing ready access to clean drinking water is a vital step toward improving public health. It will also help to reduce single-use plastics, as people can just refill reusable containers with water from these drinking fountains,” said Maynilad head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Marie Antonette H. De Ocampo.

This initiative is part of Maynilad’s broader commitment to community well-being and environmental sustainability. The company has undertaken similar projects, such as the installation of rainwater harvesting facilities, donation of garbage boats and fire trailers, and the distribution of bidets through the "Oplan Balik Eskwela" program.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines, serving cities across Metro Manila and Cavite Province.