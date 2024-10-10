Puregold opens 3 branches in Leyte

Expanding chain of supermarkets operator publicly-listed Puregold Price Club Inc. is poised for exponential growth in the Visayas region after opening three branches in Leyte, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s aggressive expansion strategy.

In a statement, Puregold said with 70 stores in Visayas and Mindanao, it is now setting its sights on further strengthening its presence in the country’s key growth regions, paving the way for a broader market share and investment opportunities.

Puregold’s emphasis on strategic growth matches its commitment to fostering community relationships — a unique dual approach that continues to drive its vision.

A key example is Puregold’s upcoming Sari-Sari Store Masskaravan & Concert, slated for 18 October at the Bacolod City Government Center.

Direct engagement

“Beyond opening more doors, our expansion enables us to engage with new households and small businesses directly,” said Ferdinand Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club, Inc.

“This particular Sari-Sari Store Masskaravan proves how Puregold creates value for our customers and the communities where we operate,” he added.

The company’s concerted focus on regional markets, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao, is part of a larger strategy to drive sustainable growth.

With plans to open additional stores, Puregold is positioning itself as a growth ally in these emerging markets. Investors stand to benefit from this upward trend as the supermarket chain leverages its strong market positioning and operational efficiency to unlock new market revenue streams.

According to Co, Puregold presents a clear growth story: An established player expanding in high-potential regions with a business model integrating innovation and community engagement.

The company’s ability to seamlessly blend business growth with social responsibility enhances its brand equity and strengthens its long-term competitive advantage.