21 Solar Philippines contracts up for termination—DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) revealed that 21 out of 42 service contracts awarded to renewable energy company Solar Philippines are at risk of termination due to failure to meet project commitments.

“Twenty-one of the contracts are already being processed for termination because they are (unable) to deliver the scheduled targets of the work program,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara confirmed during a Senate finance subcommittee hearing.

Guevara explained that acquiring land has been a major challenge for developers, noting that earlier guidelines did not require possessory rights for service contracts.

“Under the new guidelines, developers must have possessory rights before contracts are granted,” she noted.

During the hearing, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada raised concerns about Solar Philippines' fulfillment of its commitments for the awarded contracts.

Estrada pointed out that out of the 10,000 megawatts (MW) committed by Solar Philippines and its affiliates, only 174.41 MW, or only about two percent of the total have been completed and are operational.