Alvin Yapan’s ‘Worship the Body’ scorches and sizzles

Film director Alvin Yapan has has launched the novel Worship the Body, his novel originally in Filipino titled Sambahin ang Katawan.

Translated to English by Randy Bustamante and published by Penguin Random House Southeast Asia, it is a sensory-rich novel on individuals who are intensely in love with each other, consumed by desire and passion.

“This is not about hedonism, not about narcissism and not about lust for lust’s sake,” said Yapan. “It is a meditation about desire — how we understand it, how we are consumed by it, and as you read through the chapters of the book and get to know its major characters, we get a better understanding of desire, its immensity and how it affects the humanity, morality and personality of men and women.”

Yapan beamed with pride during the launch of the English version of his NCAA prize-winning novel. During the launch held at Cinema 76 Café, his showbiz friends Irma Adlawan, Simon Ibarra, Cedrick Juan, Kristof Garcia and Mercedes Cabral were present, along with his friends from the literary arts circle and some members of the academe.

As part of the program, Adlawan and Ibarra orally interpreted a few pages from two chapters that highlighted the burn and fever shared by characters in the book.

Transactional relationships

The inspiration of the novel, said Yapan: “It’s about transactional relationships — its many intricacies and intimacies. And it comes from the minds and points of view of the four major characters — Jaime, Jun and how their lives not only intermingle, but are intertwined with Ria and Maya.”

“The scenes that you will read in that novel did not come from personal experience. They are figments of my imagination,” Yapan said in jest. “As a creative person, I am an observer of people. I like to listen, absorb and remember things and events that happens around me, and beyond my circle and box. I hope hindi magbabago ang tingin niyo sa akin (you won’t regard me any different) after reading the novel.

He added: “The novel is my ode to Manila as well. Honestly, I thought it’s going to be easy for me to write about my experiences in Manila. It was not that easy to have that kind of showdown with yourself and pick the pieces on why we all love being in Manila. We are all so used to all the negativity that have been staples in other novels about Manila. Here, Manila is where the heart is. It throbs with excitement. The traffic of the city brings a different rhythm. The many strangers and the people that matter bring familiarity and solace.”

Yapan praised his translator for bringing not only flesh and bone to his characters, but giving them all the angst and feels. He lamented the fact that Bustamante passed away during the height of the pandemic. “Yes, Filipino is indeed a beautiful language. I am lucky to have a brilliant translator like Randy. He was able to capture the cadence, fire, earthiness and rhythm of our language with his contemporary American English translation.”

On making the novel into a film, Yapan said: “I think it will not be an easy task to do. You know, my inspiration to this one was Milan Kunderas’ The Unbearable Lightness of Being. It’s truly introspective. At most points, reflections of the characters siya. Laging (always) what are on their minds and how they perceive what is happening around them or with the person he or she currently interacts with. In case I make this into a film, (especially as this is not) a visual medium, how do I make their thoughts visually stunning or stimulating? How do I flesh them out cinematically? (That is the most) daunting challenge.”