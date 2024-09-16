Tiu be or not Tiu be

“To be or not to be, that is the question,” so Shakespeare once intoned. The context is, of course, darker than what this column suggests, but the pun is irresistible, and the quote — when isolated — appears to be apropos.

This is because this particular column is about the cause célèbre of the moment, that is, the Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators, or POGOs, and the ongoing legislative probes on it. What is it about POGOs that not only are the probes synchronous for both chambers of Congress, but the committees probing it are unprecedentedly amalgamated: four in the House, three in the Senate. As an aside, I also don’t know what it is about POGOs that the names of the protagonists are unqualifiedly so pun-friendly: Alice Guo, Cassandra “Cassy” Li Ong, Wu Duan Ren, et al.

Which brings us to the matter of Rainer Tiu, who has lately earned the monicker “King of POGO.” That was right after I held a press conference three weeks ago holding up a group picture of him in a restaurant together with others linked to the POGO affair. Well, the picture gained far and wide currency, not really because of the supposed POGO people, but because with them were the incumbent President and his lovely First Lady.

To be sure, I never made any accusations against anyone in the picture; all I did was to say that the picture — which had been circulating for some time in the net, and which some claim was fake — was authenticated by my client, who was also in the photograph, smiling sweetly, Atty. Araneta-Marcos leaning towards her. All I said was the viewer should draw his own conclusions, and was it perhaps the reason why illegal POGOs proliferated until banned by President Marcos?

The matter could have ended there, but then one of those in the photo, our now special envoy to China, one Benito Technico, took it upon himself to explain the circumstances surrounding the picture, saying that it was a one-off, taken during a restaurant meal when the group of Ong saw Marcos Jr. (not yet president then) and asked for a photo op. The latter, compleat politician that he is, graciously acceded. Technico pithily declared that the presence of Mr. Marcos therein did not evince any personal or business intimacy.

I, taking exception to being made to look like a liar (even if obliquely), had to do something, of course, and had to show the following week three other pictures showing Tiu with the President on three separate occasions. But then, I never said anything about the involvement of Tiu in POGOs; I just said the pictures belied Mr. Technico’s claim, and the public may interpret it as they wished. I am not one to make baseless accusations; I’m not part of the House QuadCom.

I then decided to check out who this Rainer Tiu was, so that I would be prepared for any future developments in the POGO brouhaha. I went to the pertinent government websites: DTI, BIR, SEC. I checked other sources on the net. Lastly, I used my extensive web of friends and acquaintances to discreetly find out more about him.

What I found out was that Rainer Tiu — the same one in the pictures, yes — was indeed a friend of President Marcos and his First Lady, but that in itself isn’t a crime. He is in the realty business and also supplies leading grocery chains and department stores with merchandise. Which may include quail eggs, or itlog ng pugo, but not POGO, definitely. In other words, I found nothing to link him to any person, any property, any corporation or any activity even remotely related to POGOs.

Was I disappointed? Perhaps. I was hoping to have the goods on the guy. But I also have to stand for the truth. And I want to spare the man — whom I do not know from Adam — the slings and arrows of outrageous criticism.