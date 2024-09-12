Chinese fugitive as 'boss of all bosses' of illegal POGOs — PAOCC

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday established the identity of the so-called “boss of all bosses” of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) illegally operating in the country.

In a radio interview, PAOCC Executive Director Gilbert Cruz confirmed that a Chinese fugitive named Huang Zhiyang, who was found to have five passports during a raid in the POGO hub in Pampanga, was the "boss of all bosses" of illegal POGOs.

“Basta 'yun po 'yung may limang passport (He's the one with the five passports),” he noted.

Cruz did not confirm whether Huang has helped dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo to escape the country.

He only verified that Huang facilitated Guo’s accommodations in Singapore.

“‘Yung Huang Zhiyang, 'yan din po yung nasa Singapore, 'yan po 'yung—kung napansin niyo 'yung tumulong po kay Alice Guo para ma-accommodate siya sa isang hotel (Huang Zhiyang is the one in Singapore. If you noticed, he's the one who helped Alice Guo book accommodations in a hotel),” he said.

Huang, who has Chinese, Taiwanese, and Cyprus passports, is believed to be one of Guo’s cohorts behind the operation of Bamban POGO hub, where human trafficking, scams, and prostitution were allegedly being run in the gaming facility.

He was also tagged as a co-incorporator when Guo put up Baofu Land Development in 2019.

The Bureau of Immigration previously filed tax evasion against Guo after admitting that she had transferred her shares in Baofu to her one of associates, Jack L. Uy. The BIR said there was no proof of capital gains tax (CGT) and documentary stamp tax (DST) returns were filed and paid on the transfer.

Meanwhile, citing the PAOCC’s initial investigation, Cruz said Huang may be staying somewhere in Taiwan after escaping the Philippines.

“Iyon po yun pumunta ng isang resort tapos nung alam nang mayroong palapit na, nag-chopper po yan. May chopper po siyang sumundo sa kanya (He was the one in a resort then when he learned someone’s near, he got on a helicopter. There’s a helicopter that fetched him),” Cruz recalled.