Solid waste board finds deficiencies at Binaliw Landfill in Cebu

Cebu City — The local Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) disclosed on 6 September that, aside from the foul smell complained about by residents of Barangay Binaliw, the landfill in the area shows clear signs of deficiencies.

SWMB head Emma Ramas said the deficiencies include improper storage of waste disposed of by its clients. She noted that the mixed waste delivered to the site was not being properly disposed of or treated.

“Open and exposed na ang waste dumped in the landfill. And now it’s an open dumpsite,” she stressed.

Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, prohibits the establishment of open dumpsites.

The landfill was acquired by the Razon-owned Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS) from ARN Central Waste Management Inc. in 2023. In January, PIWS inaugurated its own Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to convert residual waste into refuse-derived fuel (RDF). However, Ramas said PIWS admitted that the MRF has yet to be fully set up.

PIWS stated that the MRF could bale around 300 tons of waste per day, while reports indicate that the Binaliw landfill can accommodate up to 1,500 tons of waste daily.

Ramas acknowledged that the city needs PIWS services due to the high volume of garbage it disposes of at the Binaliw landfill daily.

Kevin Matthew Shao, a PIWS representative, said there is no way the issue can be addressed overnight, but he promised to take action on residents' concerns.

"I understand that there are a few complaints from the residents of our neighboring barangays and of the barangay the site is operating in; rest assured, we're going to be working together with the affected parties, affected residents, Cebu City and DENR , to make sure that these complaints do not occur," Shao told the Cebu City Council.

Shao explained that when it rains, they have to let trucks stay in a holding area before loading them into the material recovery facility.

"Although we do spray these, we also have to take into consideration that once the garbage will be unloaded and we have to file accordingly, odor will come out," Shao added.

More than 120 residents in Binaliw have petitioned Cebu City acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to help resolve the problems at the landfill.