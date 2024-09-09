Local bourse ends in green

The Philippine stock market on Monday ended in green, climbing by 48.16 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 6,984.25.

Sectors were split, with Banking increasing the highest at 1.36 percent, followed by Properties up by 1.17 percent, and Holding Firms by 1.06 percent.

Miners and Industrials on the other hand, were in red , down by 0.83 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco linked the local bourse's performance to August inflation data and the increasing likelihood of the Federal Reserve starting with their monetary easing in their policy meeting next week.

The net market value turnover was P6.76 billion. Decliners outnumbered Advancers at 104 to 96, while 50 names remain unchanged.

The peso closed at P55.90 from a dollar.