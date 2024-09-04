WHEN STARS ALIGN: A Cullinary Constellation

What happens when two culinary powerhouses collide for one unforgettable evening? It’s like the stars aligning, with the universe conspiring to create something spectacular.
That’s exactly what went down at the Grand Hyatt when Margarita Forés and Vicky Cheng, two of the world’s most celebrated chefs, teamed up for a night that left food lovers in awe.
A tale of two chefs
Margarita Forés, Asia’s Best Female Chef and the queen of Italian-Filipino fusion, has spent decades perfecting her craft. From her early days learning from Italian signoras to creating a culinary empire in the Philippines, Forés has catered to royalty and high-profile figures around the world. Her signature blend of traditional Filipino flavors with Italian techniques has made her a household name.
On the flip side, chef Vicky Cheng, a culinary artist who merges French gastronomic principles with traditional Chinese techniques, has carved out his own niche. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Toronto, Cheng was classically trained under French culinary legends before returning to his roots in Hong Kong. His innovative approach has redefined modern Chinese cuisine, making him a force to be reckoned with.
Symphony of flavors
As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to a lineup of dishes that felt like a journey across continents, seamlessly blending Filipino, Italian, Chinese and French influences. Here’s a taste of what was served.
Golden Crystal Egg with Hand-Pulled Noodles, Mala Chili Sauce: The night kicked off with a delicate dish that fused Chinese technique with the subtle heat of Mala chili sauce. The hand-pulled noodles were perfectly chewy, absorbing the rich flavors of the sauce. It was a dish that set the tone for the evening.
Smoked Eggplant with House-Made Sour Sauce: This dish showcased a mastery of combining simplicity with depth. The house-made sour sauce added a tangy kick, perfectly balancing the smokiness of the eggplant. It was a reminder that sometimes, the most unassuming ingredients can create the most memorable dishes.
Ukoy “Malasugui” Kinilaw: Next up is a Filipino classic with a twist — deep-fried ukoy fritters paired with blue marlin and Hong Kong shrimp roe. The kinilaw, a Filipino ceviche, added a refreshing contrast to the crispy fritters, while the shrimp roe brought a burst of umami. This dish exemplified Forés’ ability to elevate traditional Filipino fare with international influences.
Banana Heart Salad with First-Press Coconut Milk, Native Corn and Bohol Fish Maw: This dish paid homage to the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage, with banana heart salad taking center stage. The first-press coconut milk added a creamy richness, while the native corn and Bohol fish maw provided texture and depth. It celebrated the bounty of the Philippines, executed with Forés’ signature flair.
Culinary crescendo
White Pepper Virgin Mud Crab Thick Soup: The first course was a warming embrace — a thick soup made with virgin mud crab and spiced with white pepper. Steamed egg white and Tonkin jasmine added an aromatic touch, creating a dish that was both comforting and complex.
Bulacan River Prawn and Etag XO River Prawns: The second course was a true fusion masterpiece, featuring Bulacan river prawns and Etag XO river prawns paired with Hong Kong noodle pancit. Smoked Kalinga black pig, dried fish and chilies added layers of flavor, resulting in a dish that was as bold as it was balanced.
Sea Cucumber Spring Roll with Scallion Sauce and Palm Hearts: The third course focused on texture and technique, with sea cucumber spring rolls stealing the show. The scallion sauce added a savory punch, while palm hearts provided a delicate crunch. It was a dish that highlighted chef Cheng’s ability to blend the unfamiliar with the familiar in surprising ways.
Pomfret Fish PARES with Abalone Sauce Rice, Jackfruit and Preserved Turnips: The final savory course was a feast for the senses — a perfectly cooked pomfret fish paired with abalone sauce rice. The addition of jackfruit and preserved turnips introduced a sweet and tangy element, rounding out the dish in a way that left diners craving more.
Desserts that dazzle
Dessert was nothing short of a sweet symphony. Chefs Forés and Cheng joined forces to create a trio of desserts that were as stunning as they were delicious.
Snow Gum with Ube Gelato: A fragrant creation that combined the floral notes of osmanthus flowers with the earthy sweetness of ube, a Filipino root crop. The snow gum added a chewy texture that made each bite a delight.
Pili Nut Hojaldres with Pink Guava: This dish offered a crispy, nutty indulgence, with the pili nut hojaldres providing a buttery crunch, while the pink guava added a tart contrast.
Mochi with Cebu Mango: The final dessert featured a playful twist on the classic mochi, filled with the sweet, tropical flavor of Cebu mango. It was the perfect ending to a night where culinary stars truly aligned.