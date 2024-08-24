Thoughts to live by

25 August, 21st Week in Ordinary Time:

Readings: Jos. 24:1-2, 15-17, 18; Ps. 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23; Eph. 5:21-32 or 5:2, 25-32; Jn. 6:60-69.

1. 1st Reading, Jos. 24:1-2, 15-17, 18 — Joshua or Yehoshua, meaning "Yahweh is salvation," succeeded Moses as leader of the Israelites and led them in the conquest of Canaan. In our 1st Reading, Joshua, now an old man, nearing death, summons all the elders, leaders, judges, and officers of Israel. He reminds them of the wonderful works of the Lord for them, from the time of Abraham to the conquest of Canaan (vv. 1-14). Then he says, "Now, therefore, fear the Lord and serve him completely.... If it is displeasing to you to serve the Lord, choose today whom you will serve.... As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord" (v. 15). The people respond that they also remember the great signs of the Lord. "Therefore, we also will serve the Lord, for he is our God" (v. 18). Then Joshua makes a covenant with them to observe their commitment to God.

2. Resp. Ps. 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23 — David's Psalm of Thanksgiving after his deliverance from death, God's care for the righteous and the afflicted. "I will bless the Lord at all times.... My soul will glory in the Lord; let the poor hear and be glad" (vv. 2-3). "The eyes of the Lord are directed to the righteous.... The Lord's face is against evildoers" (vv. 16-17). The Lord rescues the righteous from their afflictions. He is close to the brokenhearted (vv. 18-20). "Evil will slay the wicked" (v. 22). "The Lord is the redeemer of the souls of his servants; and none are condemned who take refuge in him" (v. 23).

3. 2nd Reading, Eph. 5:25-32 — The Love of Christ. "Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ loved the church and handed himself over for her, to sanctify her, cleansing her by the bath of water with the word, that he might present to himself the church in splendor, without spot or wrinkle... that she might be holy and without blemish" (vv. 25-27). "So husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one hates his own flesh, but rather nourishes and cherishes it, even as Christ does the church, because we are members of his body. 'For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'" (vv. 28-31, see Gen. 2:24). "This is a great mystery, but I speak in reference to Christ and the church" (v. 32).

4. Paul exhorts husbands and wives to have a strong mutual love. With Gen. 2:24, he holds that marriage is a divine institution and is symbolic of the intimate relationship of love between Christ and the Church, his beloved Spouse. The wife should serve her husband in the same spirit as that of the Church's service to Christ. The husband should care for his wife with the devotion of Christ to the Church.

5. Gospel, Jn. 6:60-69 — Continuation of the Bread of Life Discourse in Capernaum, after the Multiplication of the Loaves. Jesus has said to the crowds that the Bread of Life from heaven is his own flesh and blood to eat and drink. "Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day" (v. 54). Many disciples were incredulous, "and returned to their former way of life and no longer accompanied him" (v. 66). Jesus then said to the Twelve, "Do you also want to leave?" Simon Peter answered him, "Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and are convinced that you are the Holy One of God" (vv. 66-69).

6. Just as Joshua asked the Israelites to choose the god whom they would serve, Jesus also asks the Apostles if they, too, would leave him or not. Peter speaks, as usual, for all the rest. His answer comes from deep faith and love, and not because he understands the incredible words of Jesus regarding his own flesh and blood. St. Anselm of Canterbury (died, 1109) said, "I believe so that I may understand" (Credo ut intellegam). This maxim expresses our faith in Jesus' Bread from heaven.

7. Prayer — Most loving God, your Son told us that we are to love and serve in the same spirit that He loves us, his Church, to the extent of giving us his own body and blood that we may have eternal life. Grant, we pray, that our love of you may anchor our faith in the Gospel of eternal life, so often difficult to understand and follow. This we pray, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!