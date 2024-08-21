Group seeks fangs vs. property rights violators  

The consumer group is urging government regulators to add teeth to the implementation of policies to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the country.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Malayang Konsyumer spokesperson Simoun Antonio Salinas revealed that the group has reached out to the Intellectual Property Office (IPOPHL) to look into complaints against the DALI Everyday Grocery for allegedly violating intellectual property rights.

The group provided substantial evidence suggesting that DALI's products bore a striking resemblance to well-known brands sold by more reputable establishments, leading to confusion among consumers.

“We have received complaints regarding some of their current products, which we believe have been potential infringements of the Intellectual Property Code,” Salinas stated in a letter addressed to IPOPHL Director General Atty. Rowel Barba.

Salinas also provided photographs of products sold by DALI, resembling established brands.

Among these products were Grandbisco Choco Bar Cake and Grandbisco Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are similar to Lemon Square Lava Cake and Galinco Chips Delight, respectively.

Other examples cited include Say Cheese Spread, visually similar to Cheez Whiz; Wagi Vienna Sausage almost the same as CDO Vienna Sausage; Kopi Juan, a knockoff of Kopiko; Bakakult, Dali's version of Yakult; and Kingrox Bleach, a counterpart of Zonrox Bleach.

Salinas asserted that the products contravened specific provisions of the Intellectual Property Code, particularly Section 123.

The section states that a trademark cannot be registered if it is identical to a registered trademark belonging to a different owner or one with an earlier filing or priority date for the same goods or services.

Similarly, it cannot be registered if it is likely to cause confusion or deception with an existing trademark.

To recall, DALI Everyday Grocery removed three products from its shelves due to alleged Nutri-Asia, Inc. trademark infringement last month.

Nutri-Asia complained about the grocery chain's trademark infringement, unfair competition, and copyright infringement of its popular products—UFC Banana Ketchup, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Datu Puti Soy Sauce.

Malayang Konsyumer is a multi-sectoral grassroots organization that focuses on consumer policy protection. It advocates for the legal and economic rights of the average Filipino.

The organization actively engages with both the public and private sectors to pursue policies, campaigns, and programs aimed at protecting Filipino consumers.

Meanwhile, DALI Everyday Grocery, which opened its first store in February 2020, plans to expand to 950 stores by the end of the year.

Hard Discount Philippines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDPM Sin Pte. Ltd., a foreign corporation governed by the laws of Singapore, operates DALI.

Dali Discount AG, founded in Switzerland in 2020, is the parent company of Hard Discount Philippines and HDPM Sin with a primary focus on Southeast Asia.