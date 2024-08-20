Marcos Administration vows crackdown on corruption following Alice Guo's escape

In a strongly-worded statement, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has condemned the corruption that enabled the recent escape of Alice Guo, a high-profile convict, declaring that "heads will roll" as his administration launches a full-scale investigation.

Guo, a wealthy businesswoman convicted of embezzlement and money laundering, managed to flee the country last week in what has been described as a major embarrassment for the country's justice system. President Marcos framed Guo's escape as a betrayal of public trust, vowing to expose the "culprits" who aided in her flight and to hold them accountable to the "fullest extent of the law."

The president made it clear that his administration will not tolerate any government officials who prioritize personal interests over their duty to serve the Filipino people with "honor, integrity and justice." He promised a thorough investigation that will lead to the suspension and prosecution of those responsible for the security lapse that allowed Guo to evade justice.

This scandal comes as the Marcos administration has made the fight against corruption a key priority, seeking to restore public faith in the country's institutions. The president's strong response signals his determination to deliver on this pledge and to demonstrate his administration's intolerance for abuse of power and privileged treatment of the elite.