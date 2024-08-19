AIMAG set to push through

Contrary to swirling speculations, the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will push through as planned.

National Olympic Committee of Thailand president Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon confirmed that they will hold the prestigious continental event from 21 to 30 November in Bangkok and Chonburi.

In an urgent letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Wongsuwon denied rumors that they are having funding problems that would lead to the postponement of the Games for the fourth time.

Wongsuwon made the move after the OCA held an emergency meeting last week to rule the fate of their hosting following their rift due to the decision to drop 14 out of 38 sports with only three months before the start of competition.

Among those who were reportedly dropped due to funding problems were swimming, billiards, netball, rowing, hockey, weightlifting, volleyball, fencing, badminton and cheerleading.

But the OCA assured that everything is well between them and the Thai national Olympic committee.

“We no longer want to wait on the government to make a decision. Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, has now stepped up and confirmed that the tournament will go ahead in November and there will be 38 sports as planned,” OCA vice president Chaiyapak Siriwat said.

After being held in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan in 2017, the quadrennial meet was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

It was moved to November of 2023 but was cancelled and moved to 24 February to 6 March of this year.

But member-countries frowned upon the new schedule, saying that their athletes are in the thick of their various qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympics, which were set from 27 July to 11 August.

With that, the OCA moved the AIMAG to November but reports had it would be postponed for the fourth time due to funding problems.

The Philippines is looking forward to competing in this prestigious event that drew the participation of 45 Asian countries.

In fact, the Philippine Olympic Committee is already in the process of preparing its athletes, who are looking to surpass their finish in the previous edition in Turkmenistan in 2017 of two gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Hurdler John Cabang, for instance, is thrilled to compete in the AIMAG after falling short in their respective events in the Tokyo Summer Games.

“Maybe I can go there (AIMAG) but now I’m trying to rest because I’m injured and I want to get healthy as soon as possible,” said Tolentino, who wants to be at his best in the AIMAG after suffering a hip injury before the repechage of the men’s 110-meter event of the Olympics recently.