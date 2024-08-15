Comelec urged: Erase Smartmatic in Phl elections

The Department of Education Teachers' Union (DTU) on Thursday called for vigilance to ensure clean and efficient elections ahead of the 2025 midterm polls.

Citing the past issues of Smartmatic, including the malfunction of 1,800 of its voting counting machines (VCMs) during the 2022 elections, the DTU urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to "erase Smartmatic in Philippine elections."

The DTU said it affected approximately 1.1 million voters.

"These issues not only caused delays but also undermined public confidence in the electoral process," it added.

Comelec previously disqualified Smartmatic, the country’s former provider of vote-counting machines, from participating in the bidding for the 2025 midterm elections “to safeguard the integrity of the country’s elections.”

The poll service provider handled the Philippine elections held between 2010 and 2022.