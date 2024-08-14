Inspirational Insights: Cardinal Orlando Quevedo’s Thoughts to Live By

Liturgy of the Word:

- 1 Kings 19:4-8

- Psalm 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

- Ephesians 4:30-5:2

- John 6:41-51

1. 1st Reading: 1 Kings 19:4-8

The prophet Elijah, threatened by Queen Jezebel, flees to the desert, where he is sustained by an angel. After eating and drinking, he embarks on a 40-day journey to Mount Horeb, encountering God. This journey mirrors the Israelites' exodus from Egypt and their encounter with God at Sinai.

2. Historical Context

Jezebel, who introduced the worship of Baal to Israel, threatened Elijah after his confrontation with the prophets of Baal. Elijah’s flight to Mount Horeb represents his escape from her wrath and his search for divine reassurance.

3. Mount Horeb and the Exodus

Mount Horeb, also known as Sinai, is significant as the place where Moses received the Law from God. Elijah’s journey to Horeb is symbolic of the Israelites’ journey to Sinai, both representing a quest for divine guidance and reassurance.

4. Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

This psalm is a thanksgiving hymn, reflecting David's praise for God’s deliverance. It serves as a commentary on Elijah’s experience, emphasizing God's goodness and protection.

5. 2nd Reading: Ephesians 4:30-5:2

Paul urges Christians to avoid bitterness and malice, encouraging kindness and forgiveness. Believers are called to imitate God’s love and live in a manner worthy of their calling, reflecting the transformative power of divine grace.

6. Gospel: John 6:41-51

Following the multiplication of loaves, Jesus declares Himself the Bread of Life, offering eternal sustenance. Despite skepticism from the crowd, He emphasizes that belief in Him is essential for eternal life, and His flesh is given for the life of the world.

7. The Bread of Life Discourse

Jesus’ teaching on the Bread of Life underscores the necessity of faith in Him for eternal life. The concept of Jesus as the living bread that grants eternal life challenges and deepens the understanding of His sacrificial role.

8. Prayer

Almighty and ever-living God, your Divine Son has given us the bread from heaven, His own sacrificial flesh. Grant that we may receive its fruits and live a life free of immorality, malice, and greed, so as to be worthy of eternal life. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

