Bamboo cloth infra sought for inputs

Leading manufacturers of linen, bed sheets, and pillows supplying hotels and hospitals are asking for the government to produce infrastructure for the manufacture of bamboo cloths, which they use in their latest products, and for the sustainability push in the manufacturing industry.

Canadian Manufacturing brand president Chand Daryanani said the company relies on imports of bamboo fabrics and cotton as the Philippines has only started putting up the infrastructure for bamboo fabric production.

“The government is still establishing bamboo processing plants, which only started in April this year. They started in Ilocos Norte, Palawan and in Manila. We are still importing our products. Bamboo is 10 percent of our product line collection, particularly bamboo bed sheets. We also do bamboo mattress protectors as well as bamboo towels,” he added.

He said the current bamboo silk and fabric production is not yet for large-scale production in the country, which is why they are pushing for the government to produce more infra projects on this, as they are eradicating plastic use in their operation.

“Hopefully, in the future, when the government is working on certain programs to boost the local manufacturing industry, we can get more access to better infrastructure. Let us hope for that down the line,” he said.

“We are trying to transition a little bit more into sustainability. We are trying to do self-packaging now and biodegradable products as well, and other fabrics such as bamboo and Tencel fabrics, which came from eucalyptus extract,” Daryanani added.

Canadian and New Creation Manufacturing products are currently located in over 700 department stores and about 600 institutions (hotels, hospitals) nationwide, Daryanani said.

Going green

As part of their Go Green initiatives, Canadian Manufacturing and its sister company New Creation Manufacturing, have integrated sustainable practices into their production processes, using raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo cotton, and Tencel.

Over the past five years, they have also invested in solar energy, installing solar panels that significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

The said investments in renewable energy support a sustainable future and reflect the companies’ commitment to eco-friendly practices.

“Over the last several decades, we have stayed true to our name, ‘New Creation,’ by continually innovating and expanding our product offerings for both local and international markets. Our core practices continue the trend of essential wear for babies as well as expanded offerings to the market covering accessories, diapers, nursery care, and ventures into children’s and ladies’ apparel. It is our strong foundation and company culture that drive New Creation Manufacturing forward,” Anil Daryanani, president of New Creation Manufacturing, said.

Founded in 1959 by Chairman Emeritus Hiro Asandas Daryanani, the companies are now led by Chairman Ravi Daryanani and his sons, Chand and Anil.

“For 65 years, our journey has been a testament to resilience, perseverance, and innovation. From overcoming historical challenges to achieving remarkable growth, we have forged a path of strength and innovation. The success of this year’s trade show reflects our legacy and honors the clients and trade partners who have been integral to our success,” Chand Daryanani of Canadian Manufacturing said.