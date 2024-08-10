Cardinal Quevedo's Thoughts to Live by

Fr Cardinal Quevedo :

Today's Thoughts to Live by, Aug 11, Sun, 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time:

Liturgy of the Word --

1 Kgs. 19:4-8;

Ps. 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9;

Eph. 4:30-5:2;

Jn. 6:41-51.

1. 1st Reading, 1Kgs.19: 4-8 -- The prophet Elijah is told by a vengeful Queen Jezebel that he would be killed for killing all the false prophets of Baal (vv. 1-2). Fearing for his life, Elijah flees to the desert near Beersheba, and rests under a tree. He prays for death and falls asleep. But an angel of the Lord wakes him up, and tells him to rise and eat. Near his head are water and a hearth cake. He eats and drinks and lies down again (vv. 3-6). But the angel tells him to eat and drink again to be strong for a long journey. So he does and walks "40 days and 40 nights to the mountain of God, Horeb" (vv. 7-8).

2. Jezebel (died c. 843 BC) was the wife of Ahab, king of Israel. Having come from the Phonician kingdom, she introduced the worship of the Tyrian god Baal, a nature god.

In 1 Kgs. 18, Elijah is bold and courageous, for "the hand of the Lord was on Elijah." But in 1 Kgs. 19, Elijah is fearful and running scared of King Ahab and the notorious Jezebel, who seeks vengeance. He is depressed and wants to die.

3. Mt. Horeb is the alternate name of Mt Sinai. Elijah's journey of 40 days and 40 nights to escape from the wrath of Jezebel is a type of the exodus of the Israelites under Moses to escape from the wrath of the Egyptian king. They journeyed to Mt Sinai, where God appeared to Moses. In Sinai, Elijah had his own theophany, an encounter with God.

4. Resp Ps. 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 -- A thanksgiving psalm "of David when he feigned madness before Abimelech" (v. 1). This a scribe's error, for in 1 Sm. 21:13-16, David feigned madness before Achis, not Abimelech.

5. "I will bless the Lord at all times, his praise shall be always in my mouth. My soul will glory in the Lord; let the poor hear and be glad.... let us exalt his name together. I sought the Lord, and he answered me from all my fears" (vv. 4-5). The angel of the Lord saves those who fear him. The Lord is good. "Blessed is the stalwart who takes refuge in him" (vv. 6-9). Our responsorial psalm serves as a commentary on Elijah's plight.

6. 2nd Reading, Eph. 4:30-5:2 -- "Do not grieve the Holy Spirit, with which you were sealed [through Baptism] for the day of redemption." You should have no bitterness, fury, anger reviling, and malice. "Be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another as God has forgiven you in Christ" (vv. 30-32).

7. "Be imitators of God [in forgiving], and live in love, as Christ loved us," handing himself over for us "as a sacrificial offering to God." "As is fitting among holy ones," be thankful, and do not be immoral or impure, or greedy and obscene. "No immoral or impure or greedy person, that is, an idolater, has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God" (5:1-5).

8. Gospel, Jn. 6:41-51 -- Aftermath of the miraculous multiplication of loaves. The bread of life discourse continues. The crowd murmurs, how can this one whom we know is the son of Joseph say, "I am the bread that came down from heaven?" Jesus tells them to stop murmuring. "No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him, and I will raise him up on the last day" (vv. 41-44).

9. "Everyone who listens to my Father and learns from him comes to me" (vv. 45). No one has seen the Father except the one who is from God" (v. 46). "Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life" (vv. 7-8. "Your ancestors ate manna in the desert and died.... I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will leave forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world" (vv. 46-51).

10. Our Gospel consists of a part of the discourse proper (vv. 35-59) on the Bread of Life. There is a progression of ideas. It begins with Jesus as the bread from heaven. It continues with belief in Jesus as a requirement for eternal life. It is in eating the living bread that one will live forever. The bread is the flesh of Jesus, given not only for an individual's life but "for the life of the world." From this passage, one can surmise the skepticism, confusion and consternation of the crowd and the disciples (vv. 52 ff).

11. Prayer -- Almighty and ever-living God, your Divine Son has given us the bread from heaven, his own sacrificial flesh. Grant, we pray, that we may receive its fruits and live a life, free of immorality, malice, and greed, so as to be worthy of eternal life. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!