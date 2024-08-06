The T Timeless camera bag is reimagined in a new boxy camera bag made from calfskin leather. Featuring a fixed top handle and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, this bag offers both practicality and versatility. It is secured with a 180-degree zip opening and the iconic T logo magnetic clasp.

The classic T Timeless theme is prominently featured on Gommino loafers, which include a branded metal T Timeless accessory. These loafers add a touch of class to both casual and formal outfits. Their clean lines and artisanal quality make them a timeless addition to the modern wardrobe.

For her

The new T Timeless Soft shopping bag features three gusset compartments and two internal pockets for ample capacity. Crafted from Scorzino calfskin leather, the bag is distinguished by its soft volumes and harmonious lines. It is adorned with the iconic T Timeless Girello accessory, which functions as a closure. In addition to its leather handles, the T Timeless Soft shopping bag includes a removable shoulder strap, allowing it to be worn as a shoulder bag for versatile use on any occasion.

In the Philippines, Tod’s is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s