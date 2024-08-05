Goal of ‘demolition job’ is to use old machines during 2025 polls — Comelec

The goal of the “demolition job” against the poll body is to be able to use the old machines during the May 2025 elections, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia.

“Yun po ang talagang katanungan na paulit-ulit bumabagabag sa aking isipan: bakit kailangang ang mga luman makina ang gamitin samantalang may binigay na pondo para magkaroon ng mga bago kahit renta lamang? (That’s what has been bugging me: why do we need to use the old machines when there’s already been funding provided to obtain new ones even if only for rent?),” Garcia told reporters in a Viber message over the weekend.

“Hindi po pati sapat ang bilang ng mga luma. Paano po ung kakulangan? Sino ng magpupuno? Mga katanungang tanging sila lamang ang may kasagutan (The number of old machines is not enough. What about the shortage? Who will fill it? Questions only they can answer),” Garcia added.

This was Garcia’s response when asked to answer Luna Partylist Rep. Carol Lopez’ statement asking Filipino people to unite against the service of Smartmatic.

“Matagal na nating naririnig ang mga isyu ng manipulations sa resulta ng eleksyon kaya hindi nananalo ang mga dapat manalo dahil binabawasan ng boto at idinagdag sa ibang kandidato pero bakit gusto pa rin ng ilan sa atin ang Smartmatic? (We have been hearing for a long time about issues with manipulation of election results, causing those who should win not to win because votes are reduced and added to other candidates. But why do some of us still want Smartmatic?),” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, Smartmatic was not only accused of manipulating of election results in the 2022 election but also in the past. Yet some groups still want to use Smartmatic to count votes in the 2025 midterm election.

Apart from the alleged manipulation of election results, Lopez argued, Smartmatic has “received many failures” since it became the provider of the automated election system (AES) in the Philippines in 2010.

Lopez noted the failure of vote counting machines (VCMs), delays in vote transmission that prompted former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 to urge the Comelec to kick Smartmatic out and look for an AES provider that "free of fraud.”

The reputation of Smartmatic was further tarnished when the United States Department of Justice charged former Comelec Chairperson Andress Bautista with money laundering due to the attempted transfer of $4 million by four executives of Smartmatic subsidiaries.

Because of this issue, the Comelec En banc disqualified Smartmatic from participating for the bidding for the 2025 midterm election to protect the integrity of the next elections.

In April, the Supreme Court (SC) overturned the ban on Smartmatic that prevented it from bidding poll contracts. The SC stated that Comelec committed a grave abuse of discretion.

Meanwhile, in a three-page letter addressed to Garcia in May, Smartmatic reaffirmed its commitment to honor the warranty on over 93,000 VCMs leased to the poll body until 2025.

Smartmatic handled the Philippine elections held between 2010 and 2022.