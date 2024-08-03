Cardinal Quevedo's Thoughts to Live by

Fr. Cardinal Quevedo :

Today's Thoughts to Live by, Aug 4, Sun, 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time:

Liturgy of the Word --

Ex. 16:2-4, 12-15;

Eph. 4, 17, 20-24;

Jn. 6:24-35.

1. 1st Reading, Ex. 16:2-4, 12-15 -- Bread from Heaven in the Wilderness of Sin.

"On the 15th day of the 2nd month after their departure from the land of Egypt," the Israelites arrive in the wilderness of Sin, between Elim and Sinai (v. 1). Here they grumble against Moses and Aaron, for bringing them where they could die of famine. Moses tells them that they are grumbling against the Lord. The Lord hears the grumbling of the people. He tells Moses that he will rain down from heaven, meat in the evening and bread in the morning. Then they will know that he is the Lord (vv. 1-4; 12).

2. Indeed, the Lord does what he promises. Quail appear in the evening. And a layer of dew covers the camp in the morning. Upon evaporation, fine flakes appear. The people ask, "What is this?" Moses says, "It is the bread that God has given you to eat" (vv. 13-15). Christian tradition regards the manna, bread from heaven, as a type of the Eucharist.

3. Resp. Ps. 78:3-4, 23-24, 25, 54 -- A New Beginning in Zion and David. We recount to our children and the next generation what our ancestors have told us, "the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord and his strength, the wonders that he performed" (vv. 3-4). But the Israelites did not believe the Lord and in his saving power. "So he commanded the clouds above and opened the doors of heaven. God rained manna upon them for food, grain from heaven he gave them. Man ate the bread of angels" (vv. 23-25). "And he brought them to his holy mountain, the hill his right hand has won" (v. 54).

4. 2nd Reading, Eph. 4:17, 20-24 -- Paul exhorts the Ephesians to live not as Gentile pagans but as Christian believers. Gentiles are "alienated from the life of God" because of their "hardness of heart, given to licentiousness," and practicing "every kind of impurity to excess" (vv. 17, 19).

5. But they are to live in the way taught by Christ. "You should put the old self [literally, old man] of your former way of life, corrupted through sinful desires, and be renewed in the spirit of your minds, and put on the new self ["new man," see Eph. 2:15) created in God's way of righteousness and holiness of truth" (vv. 20-24). In Gal. 3:27, Paul refers to Baptism as putting on Christ, being clothed with Christ -- a new self.

6. Gospel, Jn. 6:24-35 -- Introduction to the Bread of Life Discourse. After the miracle of the multiplication of loaves and fish, the crowd looked for Jesus and found him across the Sea of Tiberias. Jesus told them that they looked for him not because of the "signs" that he did but because they were filled with the loaves he gave them (vv. 24-26). He told them not to work "for food that perishes but for food that endures for eternal life" (v. 27).

7. The crowd asked him what they could do to do the work of God. Jesus replied, "This is the work of God, that you believe in the one he sent" (vv. 28-29). The crowd asked him for a sign so that they would believe in him. They said, "Our ancestors ate manna in the desert... bread from heaven to eat" (vv. 30-31). But Jesus responded, "It was not Moses who gave you bread from heaven; my Father gives the bread which comes down from heaven and gives life to the world" (vv. 32-33).

8. The crowd asked Jesus to give them the bread. Jesus' answer looked forward to the Last Supper. "I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst" (v. 35).

9. Prayer -- Act of Spiritual Communion.

My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the Most Blessed Sacrament. I love you above all things, and I desire to receive you into my soul. Since I cannot now receive you sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace you as if you were already there, and I unite myself wholly to you. Never permit me to be separated from you. (St. Alphonsus Liguori).

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!