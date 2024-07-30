Delivery riders hail TNC move

Various alliance groups comprised of driver-, delivery- and rider-partners of leading ride-hailing platforms Grab Philippines and Move It have lauded the proactive initiatives of the two transportation network companies (TNCs) to ensure their safety and mitigate the impact on their income of typhoon “Carina” and southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

In a joint statement, the Motorcycle Taxi Community, Habalyeros, TNVS Community Philippines and One Goal Rider Community, whose members are driver-delivery or rider-partners of the TNCs, said the measures put in place by Grab and Move It allowed them to prioritize their safety while continuing to provide services on the on-demand platforms, thereby striking a balance between their financial needs and personal well-being.

At the onset of typhoon “Carina,” Grab and Move It have proactively communicated to its partners, advising them to prioritize their safety and well-being, as well as activated programs designed to protect the economic welfare of partners, especially those who were affected by the harsh weather conditions.

Among these programs are the following:

GrabCare and Move It Malasakit calamity assistance programs

Through the GrabCar and Move It Malasakit Calamity Assistance Programs, drivers and riders severely affected by typhoon ‘Carina’ have the opportunity to submit assistance claims via their respective help centers. Each individual’s situation will be meticulously evaluated by a dedicated incident response team, ensuring that every case receives the necessary attention, prompt action, and comprehensive support. As of today, approximately P2.4 million has been disbursed, with additional applications currently being processed.

OneGrab relief efforts

Community leaders from various Grab and Move It driver and rider communities have also launched a series of relief operations in disaster-affected areas throughout Metro Manila. The volunteers, comprised of dedicated drivers and riders, visited Caloocan, Montalban, Rizal, Malanday, Navotas, Pasay and Marikina to distribute more than 2,500 relief packages. More than 3,800 cleaning kits and hygiene sets were also donated to various organizations and local government units.

Their mission extends beyond their own communities, reaching out to the families of fellow riders and drivers across various on-demand service platforms, demonstrating a unified front in these challenging times.