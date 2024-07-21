SM Fanverse brings the ulimate pop culture celebration at SM North EDSA’s Collectors Con 2024.

Promising the ultimate collector’s adventure in the North, Collectors Con is back at The Block Atrium, SM North EDSA this July 16 to August 4. In partnership with Funko, this annual event is set to thrill patrons with its wide offerings of collectibles from toys, action figures, comics, stickers, apparel and many more. For its year 2, Collectors Con is geared towards a supersized and more thrilling activation.

SupersizedExperiences is the name of the game for this year’s Collectors Con at SM North EDSA— larger-than-life installations, themed photo walls, exhilarating mini challenges, over 50 iconic muckle figures, fresh and exclusive Funko drops and thousands of diverse collectibles for collectors of all types and ages. Collectors Con Year 2 hopes to cements itself as the ultimate gathering of pop culture enthusiasts in the country.