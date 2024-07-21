PARTNERSHIP

SM Fanverse brings the ulimate pop culture celebration at SM North EDSA’s Collectors Con 2024.

Toy Collectors assemble to get first dibs at exclusive drops, limited edition, and supersized Funkos.
Promising the ultimate collector’s adventure in the North, Collectors Con is back at The Block Atrium, SM North EDSA this July 16 to August 4. In partnership with Funko, this annual event is set to thrill patrons with its wide offerings of collectibles from toys, action figures, comics, stickers, apparel and many more. For its year 2, Collectors Con is geared towards a supersized and more thrilling activation.

SupersizedExperiences is the name of the game for this year’s Collectors Con at SM North EDSA— larger-than-life installations, themed photo walls, exhilarating mini challenges, over 50 iconic muckle figures, fresh and exclusive Funko drops and thousands of diverse collectibles for collectors of all types and ages. Collectors Con Year 2 hopes to cements itself as the ultimate gathering of pop culture enthusiasts in the country.

Here’s what’s in store for collectors:

Explore a diverse collection of Funko Pops from partner brands.
Grand Funko Display

Collectors Con Year 2 is all about Supersized Funkos! Step into an expansive activation filled with towering Funko Pop figures, life-sized muckle figures of beloved characters, and an assemblage of rare collections. Capture unforgettable moments and snap reels in themed environments inspired by iconic anime, comics, and movies. Definitely, #SupersizedExperiences is real and here at SM North EDSA.

New Era offers numerous fashion items for geeks on-trend.
Official Slam Dunk collectibles exclusive at Geek PH.
Collectibles Market

This year’s activation is a treasure trove for collectors of all ages, featuring exclusive Funko drops and specialty items from fan-favorite characters. In collaboration with GeekPH, CoolectZone, New Era, Toy Kingdom, Miniso, Co PH, Filbar’s and Pinoy Customs, this event offers a vast array of diverse collectibles, ensuring everyone can find something special for themselves or their loved ones.

Anime cosplayers happily create online content inside the Funko Doodle Room.
CosMeet Activities

Through #SMFanverse, mall shoppers can immerse themselves in a world where their favorite anime and movie characters come to reality. Every weekend, CosMeet hosts an epic gathering of cosplayers, creating a vibrant and interactive experience for fans of all ages.

Shoppers try their luck to bring home Funko Pops in this Funko Twist activity.
Mini Challenges

The activation is brimming with exciting mini-challenges designed to test shoppers’ knowledge and skills. For every Php 2000 worth of single or accumulated receipts, shoppers can participate in Funko Twist, a claw-machine activity offering the chance to win exclusive Funko Pops. Moreover, collectors can showcase their expertise by naming as many Funko Pops as possible in one minute. The challenge is to rise to the top of the leaderboards and claim exciting prizes. For more details, see official posters from SM North EDSA social media accounts.

Whether you’re hunting for vintage toys, coveted action figures, or exclusive memorabilia, this is the ultimate gathering for those who love to collect. Join us and let your collector spirit blaze its trail to glory! Be part of the online conversations by using #CollectorsConYear2AtSMNorth #SMFanverse. See you here, SM Fam!

CO. offers an array of cute plushies for collectors of all ages.
A life-sized muckle figure of the iconic Hulk amazes fans inside the setup.
Supersized Funko Tower takes centerstage at The Block Atrium.
