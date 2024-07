LOOK: Heavy machinery can be seen operating at the reclamation site near Manila Bay on Saturday, 20 July 2024. Dredging machines are actively unloading sand to create new land along the bay, while others are docked further away. | via KING RODRIGUEZ

