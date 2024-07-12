Photos

Pandesal Forum calls on DSWD to reject donations from tobacco industry

LOOK: Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo, Executive Director of Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance; May Mendoza, former CSC Commissioner and President of Health Justice; Theresa Rose Sia, Parents Against Vape; and Roi Merca, Child Rights Network tackled during the Kamuning Pandesal Forum on Friday, 12 July 2024, the recent DOJ opinion allowing the DSWD to accept donations from the tobacco industry. They also held a sign calling to reject donations from the tobacco industry. | via Analy Labor