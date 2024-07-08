Gibo touts upgraded Phl-Japan defense ties with RAA signing 

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. touted the newly upgraded defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan with the ‘historic’ signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement on Monday.

“We look forward to putting into flesh, so to speak, the steps forward, now that we have upgraded our partnership one level higher by the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement,” Teodoro said in his opening remarks during the Philippine defense officials’ bilateral meeting with their Japanese counterparts at Shangri-La The Fort, Makati City, following the signing of the Philippines-Japan RAA in Malacañang.

Teodoro expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for helping and closely cooperating with the Philippines in several fields.

“Our bilateral relations, as our President has said, is very strong in traditional fields such as the economy and trade,” he said.

“But this year, we add another dimension to our already strong bilateral relations by adding the vital aspect of security which creates a holistic dimension or adds a holistic dimension to our bilateral relations,” he added.

Teodoro said the upgraded relations between the Philippines and Japan are another milestone in both nations’ shared endeavor to ensure a rules-based international order “to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in our region.”

“It will also add to the multilateral efforts that both our governments are doing to make sure that our region respects the rule of international law,” he added.

“We work hand in hand in creating a global architecture which will ensure sustainable peace and stability, particularly in our area,” the defense chief further stressed.

Teodoro said the Philippines is looking forward to more confidence-building measures between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“[And] both our departments so that our shared vision and goals can be realized,” he added.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara cited the relationship between Japan and the Philippines has seen great strides in the field of defense cooperation and exchanges.

“I welcome the signing of the Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement, which took place moments ago, representing the deepening cooperative relationship between our two nations,” he told Teodoro.

Kihara also pointed out that the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations are situated in a very strategically important region, placed in a key junction of Japan’s sea lanes.

Hence, advancing defense cooperation and exchanges with the Philippines is important for Japan, he added.

Beyond our bilateral relations, Kihara said Japan is also keen to deepen the trilateral and quadrilateral ties, such as Japan, the Philippines, United States as well as Japan, the Philippines, the United States, and Australia.

“I'm very glad to say that we've conducted the second Japan, Philippines, United States, and Australia quadrilateral defense ministers’ meeting in Hawaii back in May,” he said.

Kihara likewise highlighted Japan’s effort to advance cooperation with other members of Association of the Southeast Asian Nations through its Japan-ASEAN Ministerial Initiative for Enhanced Defense Cooperation.

“We look forward to working closely with the Philippines to contribute to the peace and stability of the region,” he said.