1 killed over QC parking squabble

A 38-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when an irked hospital guard shot him over a parking spat in Quezon City early morning over the weekend.

Police named the victim as Jeffrey Ragundiaz Dulay, a resident of Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City. The suspect, only identified as Alvin, a security guard from ICT Security Agency, is now the subject of a police manhunt.

A report from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of the Quezon City Police District (CIDU-QCPD) noted that the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in front of the Novaliches District Hospital on Quirino Highway in Barangay San Bartolome.

The victim, along with an injured colleague who had met a motorcycle accident, was about to rush his friend to the hospital when the suspect confronted them about parking their vehicle in front of the hospital entrance and pointed to a nearby convenience store to park their motorcycle.

When Dulay was about to rush his friend to the emergency area, he berated the guard, leading to a heated argument. The irked security guard drew his gun and fired at Dulay twice, killing him on the spot.

The suspect fled and is now being hunted. “I am calling on our citizens to control their temper to avoid incidents like this,” QCPD Director Redrico Maranan said.

“To the victim’s family, we extend our heartfelt condolences and assure them that the QCPD will not stop until the suspect is apprehended and brought to justice,” Maranan added.