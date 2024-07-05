Bilibid and second chances

The release from prison of 85-year-old Gerardo de la Peña, who was convicted of murder and was one of the country’s oldest persons deprived of liberty (PDL), was a remarkable feat by the Department of Justice (DoJ). This took place last Sunday, 30 June, at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

This came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the early release of the elderly De la Peña. The order, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, commuted Peña’s sentence to a definite 12 years. His Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) credits of 11 months and 15 days also helped pave the way for his freedom.

KAPATID, a prisoner rights and support group, extended its gratitude to the President and to the Justice Secretary for heeding the clamor for the early release of De la Peña.

This positive development is a welcome phase in the country’s corrections efforts, which aim to decongest our jails and give PDLs a second chance in life. That means aiding them in their reformation and preparing them for eventual reintegration into mainstream society as productive and responsible citizens

It is worth mentioning that on 3 April 2024, the Supreme Court (SC) made a pronouncement that even persons convicted of heinous crimes are entitled to GCTA. This pronouncement has given renewed hope for freedom, especially to those PDLs who previously could not apply.

All this shows that the different branches of our government are aligned with the objective of decongesting our jails and improving our treatment of PDLs, with a view toward conserving human resources.

Our highest tribunal also provided PDLs a glimmer of hope in that it is possible for them to change and become better individuals, if only given the chance. It gives them something to look forward to rather than just consigning them to counting the days until they grow old or die.

During my recent visit to the Bureau of Corrections, most of the PDLs I interacted with couldn’t stress enough their plea for the expeditious processing of their applications for early release under the new SC ruling.

The purpose of allowing even those convicted of heinous crimes to be entitled to GCTA is to provide them with a real opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The law recognizes that people have the capacity and desire to change and it is important to provide incentives for inmates to exhibit good behavior and participate in programs that promote their reformation.

Of course, it is also important to note that GCTA should not be given indiscriminately, but instead carefully assessed on a case-by-case basis. The decision to grant GCTA should still consider relevant factors, such as the nature of the crime committed, the duration of the sentence, the behavior of the inmate while incarcerated, and the potential risk to society if the inmate is released early.

Those who are against granting GCTA to those convicted of heinous crimes suggest that doing so diminishes the gravity of the crimes committed and the significance of the sentences imposed.

However, the grant of GCTA should be viewed more from the human aspect of the equation. The ability to feel remorse, regret and repentance by PDLs, and the corresponding desire on their part to improve themselves, must also be acknowledged as real and important.

The incorporation of the GCTA in our corrections system is proof that the latter is effective and working as reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration tools for PDLs.

Ultimately, the wisdom of the law in allowing those convicted of heinous crimes to be entitled to GCTA lies in the belief in the potential for redemption and the importance of giving individuals a second chance to turn their lives around.

It also serves as a way to incentivize good behavior and participation in rehabilitation programs within the prison system.