BSP eyes external cybersecurity partner

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is considering third-party groups in strengthening its risk assessment processes against cyber threats.

“We are looking at third-party suppliers for our risk assessment. This is something we will eventually have discussions about,” BSP managing director and chief information officer Eugene Teves said Thursday at the Innovation Summit organized by KPMG Philippines and held in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Currently, Teves said the BSP is internally building a framework for high cybersecurity protection.

“We try to understand how well your people can secure infrastructure in a given time, let’s say in a month or a day,” he said.

Response time assessed

“It talks about incidence response time when it comes to cyber threats. How fast can you fix those vulnerabilities?” Teves continued.

While cybersecurity technologies are becoming more accessible to banks, Teves stressed that human resources and other factors are crucial in ensuring safe financial transactions.

“For information technology professionals, you can always promise things but you have to always bring it back to whether you have the resources to implement it,” he said.

ISC2, a global certifier of cybersecurity workers, says the world lacks 4 million cybersecurity professionals amid the rise of artificial intelligence and other modern technologies.