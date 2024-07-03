2 drivers dead in 3-vehicle collision

STA CRUZ, Ilocos Sur — Two drivers were crushed to death Tuesday during a three-vehicle collision along the National Highway of Barangay Gabur Sur, Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

Police identified the victims as Michael delos Santos Saydawan, 53, a resident of Itogon, driver and Rodulfo Hafalla Hafalla, a resident of Barangay Paratong Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

Investigation showed that a Fuso truck with plate number REN 296 was driven by Mariel Collaga Rosal, 38, a resident of Barangay Guam Catablan, Urdaneta City, with passengers Arnel Lacadin Inaldo, of Barangay Lunec Malasiqui, Pangasinan, and Herbert Vadil Bautista, of Barangay 63 Palua, Mangaldan, Pangasinan was then heading north while a Fuso closed van with plate number NGP 3462 driven by Michael delos Santos Saydawan, was heading south.

Another vehicle a Honda XRM Motorcycle, was driven by Rodulfo Hafalla Hafalla, a resident of Barangay Paratong Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur was a the west shoulder of the said road.

Upon reaching the place of the incident, police said the Fuso closed van encroached the northbound lane and collided with the Fuso truck causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel and hit the motorcycle then bumped into