LAOAG CITY PRIDE PARADE CELEBRATES LOVE AND ACCEPTANCE

LOOK: Rainbow-inspired fashion statements adorned the streets of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Saturday, 29 June 2024, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community paraded with pride and beauty. Spectators lined Rizal Street up to Ablan Avenue to witness this historic celebration of love and acceptance. The colorful outfits and stunning makeup showcased the community's diversity and resilience. | via Jasper Dawang