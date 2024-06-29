Electrified for the future and ready for what lies beyond

Dongfeng Motors (DFM) Philippines’ focus on sustainability, exceptional quality and customer centricity has led to notable achievements in market penetration, product launches, sales performance, dealer network expansion, brand recognition and customer satisfaction over the past six months.
It is no wonder Atty. Albert Arcilla is its managing director.
Atty. Albert is one of the most committed car salesmen that I have ever met. And, I have met a lot. At car events, he is that car guy who wants to make you experience the car he is talking about — all the time. He revels at showing you the beauty of the vehicle and the soul it carries — not just the vehicle that gets you from here to there.
So, it was a no-brainer that I asked him a few questions about EVs and AI — catchwords of tomorrow. But, beyond that, I ask Atty. Albert what role we will continue to have as the vehicles get electrified.
DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): How was the transition of a gas-fueled car to electric vehicles?
Atty. Albert Arcilla (AAA): On the manufacturing side, it is nothing short of revolutionizing the way cars are built. Much more engineering effort is put into integrating the EV drivetrain and battery into the structure of the car, while still delivering all the interior packaging, safety, and dynamic qualities to which customers are accustomed.
It has necessitated the use of evermore sophisticated metals, synthetic materials, and manufacturing processes to produce vehicles that are ecologically friendly but appealing to own and drive.On the sales side, it is an ongoing process of shifting one’s mindset and perspective away from ICE (internal combustion vehicle) to the benefits of BEV (battery electric vehicle), and being able to communicate these correctly to the right customer. The transition is proceeding slowly — but surely.
DT: What did you do (or are you still doing) to convince customers that an EV is a “good” car?
AAA: Firstly, EVs must fit the customer’s lifestyle and motoring habits. These are usually customers living and/or working in highly urbanized areas where short, frequent trips are the norm such as home-work-gym-home, home-school-mall-home and other similar such routines. Since more than 80 percent of all charging will be done at home while the car is not being used, then the customer’s residential circumstances must usually accommodate EV charging.
But once there is a fit on both these criteria, it is not difficult to match the EV’s benefits with the customer’s needs and wants. And usually the customer himself/herself is already predisposed to EVs as a good alternative since they are accustomed to extensively researching their choices online. Naturally, there are still myths that need to be debunked on the showroom floor. But by and large, many EV prospective customers do not need much more convincing, only more information to affirm what they already know from their own research.
DT: How do you find the cars you drive — both the gas-fueled and the EVs?
AAA: The Dongfeng ICE models are at the cutting edge of gasoline and diesel engine evolution and therefore deliver the kind of confidence-inspiring drive that customers expect. Efficiency, power, refinement and comfort are a given in the Dongfeng Huge, Mage, U-Tour and Rich7. But for the BEV models such Nanobox, Friday and Nammi, there is the added benefit of astounding silence, copious torque and instant response. ICE and BEV vehicles both have their advantages and disadvantages, the advantages of course are enjoyed and appreciated every time I step into a Dongfeng.
DT: Is the Pinoy or Pinay ready for the move to EVs?
AAA: A certain type of Filipino customer is ready for the shift to EV. As described above, the EV must fit his/her motoring routine, lifestyle, and home circumstances. These are the first adopters that we see fueling the gradual shift from ICE to BEV, which will then spread to the mainstream buying public once charging options become more accessible throughout the country.
DT: Do you think that in the future you will have sales staff that are AI? or do you still believe that a ‘human” sales person is needed?
AAA: It is possible that in the future some percentage of sales will be concluded online, especially for EV sales. This is probably where some form of AI may replace human-to-human interface. But for some Filipino customers, they will still opt to come to the showroom, meet and speak with a salesperson, take a testdrive, and do a handshake to seal the deal. For such customers, AI may not replace physical interface with another person.
“For Dongfeng automobiles to enable and support the pursuits of our clients, it works to excel in the various areas of its operations by taking critical steps to ensure the ownership experience by establishing an efficient aftersales support group that will be responsible for the technical requirements and parts availability for all vehicles sold in the Philippines,” Atty. Arcilla said of the brand’s commitment to strong after sales support. “Dongfeng Philippines is offering the widest variety of propulsion choices to Filipino customers who may or may not be ready for that radical switch to electric just yet. This has enabled us at Team Dongfeng Philippines to choose the most suitable body-powertrain combinations for our local conditions and market preferences, resulting in one of the widest segment coverages of any new brand in the Philippines.