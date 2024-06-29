Electrified for the future and ready for what lies beyond

Atty. Albert Arcilla (AAA): On the manufacturing side, it is nothing short of revolutionizing the way cars are built. Much more engineering effort is put into integrating the EV drivetrain and battery into the structure of the car, while still delivering all the interior packaging, safety, and dynamic qualities to which customers are accustomed.

It has necessitated the use of evermore sophisticated metals, synthetic materials, and manufacturing processes to produce vehicles that are ecologically friendly but appealing to own and drive.On the sales side, it is an ongoing process of shifting one’s mindset and perspective away from ICE (internal combustion vehicle) to the benefits of BEV (battery electric vehicle), and being able to communicate these correctly to the right customer. The transition is proceeding slowly — but surely.

DT: What did you do (or are you still doing) to convince customers that an EV is a “good” car?

AAA: Firstly, EVs must fit the customer’s lifestyle and motoring habits. These are usually customers living and/or working in highly urbanized areas where short, frequent trips are the norm such as home-work-gym-home, home-school-mall-home and other similar such routines. Since more than 80 percent of all charging will be done at home while the car is not being used, then the customer’s residential circumstances must usually accommodate EV charging.

But once there is a fit on both these criteria, it is not difficult to match the EV’s benefits with the customer’s needs and wants. And usually the customer himself/herself is already predisposed to EVs as a good alternative since they are accustomed to extensively researching their choices online. Naturally, there are still myths that need to be debunked on the showroom floor. But by and large, many EV prospective customers do not need much more convincing, only more information to affirm what they already know from their own research.

DT: How do you find the cars you drive — both the gas-fueled and the EVs?

AAA: The Dongfeng ICE models are at the cutting edge of gasoline and diesel engine evolution and therefore deliver the kind of confidence-inspiring drive that customers expect. Efficiency, power, refinement and comfort are a given in the Dongfeng Huge, Mage, U-Tour and Rich7. But for the BEV models such Nanobox, Friday and Nammi, there is the added benefit of astounding silence, copious torque and instant response. ICE and BEV vehicles both have their advantages and disadvantages, the advantages of course are enjoyed and appreciated every time I step into a Dongfeng.