A ‘greener’ store for Watsons

It’s a greener day for Watsons as it opens its first “greener” store in San Pedro, Laguna. This is a testament to Watsons’ steadfast commitment to sustainability, setting a new standard for a eco-friendlier retail in the Philippines.

The Watsons Greener Store is a pioneering project, utilizing renewable energy, sustainable store materials, and energy-efficient appliances. The store’s materials and fixtures adhere to greener building standards, earning certification from Pi Energy, Inc. This ensures that the store’s operations align with environmental standards, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Sustainable elements of the Greener Store

Renewable energy sources. The store is primarily powered by solar energy, exemplifying Watsons’ dedication to minimizing its environmental impact through sustainable energy solutions. By utilizing solar panels, the store saves approximately 7.5 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the CO2 absorption of around 377 trees annually.

Sustainable in-store materials and fixtures. Marketing materials, including signages and displays, are crafted from Solidus material instead of Sintra board containing PVC or plastic reducing environmental impact. Additionally, all marketing materials are made from recycled paper and boards with FSC certification, ensuring they originate from responsibly managed forests. The store also utilizes wood for its display racks and fixtures, further enhancing its commitment to sustainability.

Energy-efficient appliances. The store uses LED lights that do not contain toxic materials, are 100-percent recyclable, and reduce energy consumption by up to a third. Additionally, the store utilizes inverter air conditioners and refrigerators that consume 40 percent less energy than conventional units.

Sustainable choices products. Watsons offers a wide range of sustainable choices products that advocate clean beauty, better ingredients, refill packs and better packaging from responsibly sourced materials.

Refill station. Watsons introduces the first refill station outside Metro Manila, customers can conveniently replenish their Naturals by Watsons bottles with their favorite body wash and shampoo variants. The store also sells refillable bottles with screw caps, allowing customers to save up to 40 percent compared to standard purchases.

Waste minimization initiatives. The store encourages customers to bring reusable shopping bags and actively promotes waste reduction, segregation, and recycling.