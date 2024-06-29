A ‘greener’ store for Watsons

It’s a greener day for Watsons as it opens its first “greener” store in San Pedro, Laguna. This is a testament to Watsons’ steadfast commitment to sustainability, setting a new standard for a eco-friendlier retail in the Philippines.
The Watsons Greener Store is a pioneering project, utilizing renewable energy, sustainable store materials, and energy-efficient appliances. The store’s materials and fixtures adhere to greener building standards, earning certification from Pi Energy, Inc. This ensures that the store’s operations align with environmental standards, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.
Sustainable elements of the Greener Store
Renewable energy sources. The store is primarily powered by solar energy, exemplifying Watsons’ dedication to minimizing its environmental impact through sustainable energy solutions. By utilizing solar panels, the store saves approximately 7.5 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the CO2 absorption of around 377 trees annually.
Sustainable in-store materials and fixtures. Marketing materials, including signages and displays, are crafted from Solidus material instead of Sintra board containing PVC or plastic reducing environmental impact. Additionally, all marketing materials are made from recycled paper and boards with FSC certification, ensuring they originate from responsibly managed forests. The store also utilizes wood for its display racks and fixtures, further enhancing its commitment to sustainability.
Energy-efficient appliances. The store uses LED lights that do not contain toxic materials, are 100-percent recyclable, and reduce energy consumption by up to a third. Additionally, the store utilizes inverter air conditioners and refrigerators that consume 40 percent less energy than conventional units.
Sustainable choices products. Watsons offers a wide range of sustainable choices products that advocate clean beauty, better ingredients, refill packs and better packaging from responsibly sourced materials.
Refill station. Watsons introduces the first refill station outside Metro Manila, customers can conveniently replenish their Naturals by Watsons bottles with their favorite body wash and shampoo variants. The store also sells refillable bottles with screw caps, allowing customers to save up to 40 percent compared to standard purchases.
Waste minimization initiatives. The store encourages customers to bring reusable shopping bags and actively promotes waste reduction, segregation, and recycling.
Store opening
The store opening was attended by Jin P. Jimenez, director for Store Operations, and Alisandrea Coloma, senior manager for Sustainability, together with local government officials Ramil Hernandez, governor of Laguna, and Mayor Art Francis Mercado of San Pedro. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort between Watsons and the local community to promote sustainable development in the province.
“Today, we proudly inaugurate the first Watsons Greener Store in San Pedro, Laguna, this store sets a new standard in sustainable retailing, embodying our dedication to fostering a vibrant culture of sustainability in every facet of our operations. By empowering our customers to embrace sustainable products and practices, we aim to make a meaningful impact on our planet,” said Jimenez.
The opening of Watsons Greener Store marks a significant shift towards sustainable practices in the retail industry, making sustainability a more achievable goal for everyday shoppers. Watsons aims to minimize waste and empower customers to make
eco-conscious choices, contributing to a healthier planet. By integrating sustainability into its operations, Watsons reduces its environmental footprint and inspires customers to adopt greener lifestyles. This commitment reflects Watsons’ broader mission to foster a healthier planet while empowering individuals to make informed, sustainable choices.