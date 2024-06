Photos

KEEP OURSELVES OUT OF HARM'S WAY

LLOK: The environmental group BAN Toxics, in collaboration with the EAMC-Toxicology Center, launched an outreach initiative in Barangay Sto. Nino, Quezon City to commemorate National Poison Prevention Week on Thursday, 27 June 2024. The community outreach activity aims to provide information about the harmful effects of toxins on health and to encourage the public to protect children from hazardous chemicals found in toys, school supplies, and other items. | via Analy Labor