Migliozzi claims 4th Euro Tour title

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AFP) — Guido Migliozzi captured the Dutch Open and his fourth European Tour crown after a three-man play-off on Sunday.

Migliozzi, 27, birdied the second extra hole to edge out England’s Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult of Sweden after the trio had finished tied on 11-under par.

‘It’s super, super nice to be here.’

Migliozzi and Dean also claimed places in next month’s British Open at Royal Troon as a result of their performances.

“I tried to make birdies and come back and here it is now. It’s an incredible feeling, it’s been an incredible battle, well done to everybody,” the Italian said.

“It’s super, super nice to be here.”

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen, who took a one-shot lead over Migliozzi into the final round, struggled to a closing 75 to finish in a tie for 10th.

That start of play on the final day was delayed by two hours when Extinction Rebellion environmental activists blocked the entrance to the course.

The first eight groups had already teed off while the leading groups got under way at 3 p.m. local time.