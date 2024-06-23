Laurenti Dyogi puts up reward for  the return of missing BINI standee

To probably expedite faster the hunt for the missing BINI Sheena standee, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi offered a reward to anyone who can bring it back.

Dyogi said that the Sheena standee went missing 11 June after the group held its National BINI Day at One Ayala mall in Makati.

Surprisingly, among the eight life-sized standees placed outside the lobby of The Space, where the event was held, it was only Sheena’s standee, which was missing.

“Nabalitaan namin na — I hope hindi siya Bloom — pero malamang at sa malamang, e, Bloom itong taong ‘to, dahil nandu’n sa BINI Hour — na medyo po tumangay sa isa nating standee. Ang sinasabi naman lagi ng mga Blooms, ‘walo hanggang dulo.’ Pito na lang po sila (We heard that — and I hope she’s no Bloom — but most likely, this one was a Bloom because she was at the BINI Hour. What Blooms always say, ‘Eight till the end.’ Now there are only seven),” Dyogi said in a video.