Laurenti Dyogi puts up reward for  the return of missing BINI standee

To probably expedite faster the hunt for the missing BINI Sheena standee, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi offered a reward to anyone who can bring it back.
Dyogi said that the Sheena standee went missing 11 June after the group held its National BINI Day at One Ayala mall in Makati.
Surprisingly, among the eight life-sized standees placed outside the lobby of The Space, where the event was held, it was only Sheena’s standee, which was missing.
“Nabalitaan namin na — I hope hindi siya Bloom — pero malamang at sa malamang, e, Bloom itong taong ‘to, dahil nandu’n sa BINI Hour — na medyo po tumangay sa isa nating standee. Ang sinasabi naman lagi ng mga Blooms, ‘walo hanggang dulo.’ Pito na lang po sila (We heard that — and I hope she’s no Bloom — but most likely, this one was a Bloom because she was at the BINI Hour. What Blooms always say, ‘Eight till the end.’ Now there are only seven),” Dyogi said in a video.
Dyogi felt sad over the possibility that a BINI fan might have gotten the standee.
“Unang una, nakakalungkot kasi to know that isang Bloom ang puwedeng gumawa nito. Hindi maganda ‘yung pagkukuha ka ng bagay na hindi sa inyo (First of all, it’s saddening that one Bloom might have done it. It’s not good to get what does not belong to you). At the same time, very important ito sa amin. Not only figuratively because kailangan kumpleto sila, but because it happened on the anniversary day of BINI,” Dyogi lamented.
With the missing standee, the network executive revealed that they’re launching a search called “Finding Sheena” campaign. All that one needs to do is to use the hashtag #SheenahanaphanapKita.
In the end, Dyogi promised that a reward would be given to the person who can return the standee.
Is Ogie Diaz alluding to Bea Alonzo in recent cryptic post?
Netizens were of the belief that talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz was alluding to Bea Alonzo in his recent aria.
“Wag nang magsinungaling. Hawak ko ang ebidensya. Wala namang masama. Matutuwa pa nga kami. Eh. Bakit kailangang ilihim (Don’t tell a lie. I hold the evidence. It’s nothing bad. We will even be happy. Why the need to keep it a secret?),” came Diaz’s cryptic post recently.
This comes right on the heels of Diaz’s revelation in his YouTube vlog that Alonzo might be in a relationship now. The guy is said to be a Pinoy with foreign blood.
In a recent interview to promote her latest teleserye with the Kapuso network, Alonzo said she’s remained single to this day.
Alonzo’s fans came to the defense of their idol.
“Eh baka di pa sinasagot ni Bea kaya sagot nya I’m very single, kaloka to si Ogie (It might be that Bea has not said yes that’s why she answered ‘I’m very single.’ Ogie is amusing).”
“Bakit ba ang big deal ng relationship status ni Bea? ‘Yung single or in a relationship man sya, wala nang may pake dapat. Her life, her business (Why is Bea’s relationship status a big deal? If she’s single or in a relationship, it’s should not be anyone’s business).”
Vice Ganda announces cancellation of Pride Month concert
It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda announced on Facebook that the Pride Month festivity last Saturday, 22 June, was cut short due to heavy rains.
The event at the Quezon Memorial Circle billed “LovevLaban 2 Everyone” was discontinued as there was heavy rain, which ruined the festivity.
“Magandang gabi po madlang pipol. Gusto ko lang ipaalam na ‘yung program sa Quezon City Circle ay officially cancelled na po at hindi na itutuloy dahil sa tuloy-tuloy na malakas na ulan na nagaganap (Good evening people. I want to inform you that tha program at Quezon City Circle is officially cancelled and will not push through because of the incessant rain that’s happening),” Vice Ganda said.
Although she’s saddened by it, Vice Ganda stressed that the safety and security of the attendees should be of utmost concern.