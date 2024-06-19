Photos

LABOR TALKS

LOOK: Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the guest speaker at a press conference in Manila, on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, announces that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - National Capital Region (NCR-RTWPB) will hold a public hearing on minimum wage adjustments for private sector workers tomorrow, 20 June, to give due course to at least three wage hike petitions. He also discusses the report of an inter-agency committee established by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the protection of the freedom of association and the right to organize of workers. | via KING RODRIGUEZ