Meralco braces for San Miguel fightback

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Meralco vs San Miguel Beer

Drawing first blood brings Meralco closer to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup title.

And that’s just about it.

The Bolts are not resting on their laurels after a shocker of a best-of-seven championship series opening-day win, anticipating heavy retaliation from defending champion San Miguel Beer in Game 2 today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff time is set at 7:30 p.m.

Meralco downed the Beermen, 93-86, last Wednesday for a great start in its first-ever all-Filipino conference finals appearance.

But the Bolts, seeking a first championship since joining the league in 2010, downplayed their escape as the series has only just begun.

“Winning Game 1 is always a big help, but by no means, are we happy and satisfied with one game,” Meralco guard Chris Newsome said.

“We can look back at our (semifinals) series against Ginebra, they won Game 1 but we ended up winning the series. So, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we won Game 1, we already won the series. There’s so much more work to be done.”

Defense keyed in the Bolts’ morale-boosting repeat win over the same team it beat in the elimination round.

Meralco held San Miguel to just 35 points the entire second half in a comeback from seven points down at halftime.

It was the Beermen’s lowest output in the season-ending conference since their 91-89 win over TNT Tropang Giga last 17 March. San Miguel, 12-0 when scoring at least 100 in a game, dropped a 92-95 decision against Meralco at the end of the elimination round.

Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo knows the Beermen, who got a bit rusty coming off an 11-day break since sweeping Rain or Shine in the semis, will make the necessary adjustments to get back in the series.

“We need to prepare. The more we zone in and lock in on the things we need to do, the better chance we have, a 50-50 chance of beating this team,” he said.

“We know they’re gonna come in with some adjustments. We need to see the mistakes we made (in Game 1) and focus on getting better if we want to have a chance in Game 2.”

Aside from Newsome, who had 18 points in Game 1, Trillo will pin his hopes on veterans Chris Banchero and Allein Maliksi.

Meralco will again bank on Cliff Hodge, Raymond Almazan and rookie Brandon Bates, who had three blocks in his first finals appearance, to hold their own against San Miguel behemoth June Mar Fajardo.

The Beermen, on the other hand, are pulling out all the stops to avoid getting buried in the series that has its first three games played within five days.

“We’ll watch the (game) video and prepare well. We’ll bounce back,” the seven-time Most Valuable Player Fajardo vowed.

Fajardo, CJ Perez, and Marcio Lassiter will need more support on offense from the rest of the talent-laden Beermen to even the series.

Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz must step up after turning in single-digit scoring in Game 1 while skipper Chris Ross needs to redeem himself from a disappointing scoreless outing.

Guard Terrence Romeo, who sat out the series kickoff due to calf issues, also remains doubtful for the grand slam-seeking franchise.