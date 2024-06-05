GARDENIA INTRODUCES NEW MULTIGRAIN LOAF MADE WITH SOURDOUGH

Whether you're looking for healthier food options or just trying to expand your taste profile and explore emerging food trends, you've probably heard of sourdough bread. Sourdough bread is becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason.

It's good for your gut, provides better digestion, promotes healthy aging, and it keeps your blood sugar at a healthy level.

Sounds awesome, right? Well, it gets even better. All of these wonderful benefits (and more!) can be found in Gardenia's new HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf, and the best part is, it comes at a significantly lower price point in comparison to similar products found in expensive boutique bakery shops.

What makes Gardenia's HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf so special is that it's made and enhanced with sourdough, so you can be sure you're getting all the benefits listed above, as well as sourdough's delightful, tangy taste.

Moreover, the Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf is baked with premium ingredients sourced from Europe, with a combination of high-quality sprouted grain, and the harmonious fusion of 10 wholesome grains namely sunflower seeds, linseed, oat, wheat, millet and chia seeds, barley, soya, corn grits, and rye, which all provide various nutritional benefits such as aiding with digestion, immunity, and heart health.

The Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf is high in vitamins such as Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Folate, and a good source of Vitamin A, Zinc, and Fiber, making it a worthy addition to the grocery lists of those wanting to have healthier lifestyles, with a flair for artisan-style breads.

The nutrition-packed Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf has a delicious nutty and fruity flavor that is slightly sweet along with an earthy and fermented tangy taste due to sourdough.

It has a soft crust and moist texture with a freshly-baked aroma that's sure to delight the senses.

With the combined goodness of grains and sourdough, Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf perfectly blends health and good taste into one rustic, artisanal loaf, delivering a premium experience to consumers made more accessible and affordable.

It may be enjoyed on its own, or it can also be used in a wide variety of healthy recipes or even paired with your favorite soup, dipped in oil with balsamic vinegar, toasted with egg and avocado, or as toppings on your favorite salad.

Here are 10 wholesome reasons why Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf should be at the top of your grocery list!

1. Crunch of sunflower seeds

2. Earthy richness of linseed

3. Hearty goodness of oat grains

4. Familiar comfort of wheat

5. Delicate crunch of millet seeds

6. Energy boost of chia seeds

7. Hearty satisfaction of barley

8. Protein-rich goodness of soya

9. Comforting sweetness of corn grits

10. Robust flavor of rye

Aside from the goodness of these 10 grains that gives Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf its Nutri+Plus Advantage, this multigrain loaf is baked fresh every day for the Gardenia freshness guarantee that we all love.

It's sure to provide you with a delightful experience with its soft and moist sprouted rye grain blended with sourdough for enhanced flavor and texture.

Grab the new Gardenia HealthiGrain® Multigrain Loaf in select supermarkets! Because your taste buds deserve only the best!