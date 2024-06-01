LATEST

ON APPETIT, MANILA!

Cultural attaché Martin Macalintal of the French Embassy opens "Goût de France" in Paseo de Roxas in Ayala Avenue, Makati City, featuring the chefs from participating establishments serving French cuisines starting 1 June. "Goût de France" on 1 and 2 June, will feature baguette sandwiches, crêpes, pastries, and the like along with coffee, liqueurs, wines, and other beverages, with chefs and apprentices conducting the cooking demonstrations from Enderun Colleges, a partner of Ecole Ducasse in Manila. On Sunday, 2 June, bikers and runners, in connection with the car-free Sundays, will get a taste of coffee and croissants in the French market, with a traditional race of servers underway to entertain further the spectators. | via (Teddy Montelibano)