Pasig TESDA grads secures solon’s aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go provided additional support to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates at the Mindtech Training and Development Institute Inc. in Pasig City on 17 May.

These scholars benefited from TESDA’s program through Go’s support.

In a video message, Go emphasized the importance of technical education as a cornerstone for building a resilient and competitive workforce.

“Empowering our youth through skills development is crucial in pursuing sustainable development and economic growth. These programs are not just tools but are investments in your future,” he stated.

As part of his broader commitment to education and employment, Go also reiterated the importance of nationwide legislative measures to support vocational training.

The lawmaker filed Senate Bill 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.

Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center in the city.

Commendations given

Go attended the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines

— Batangas Chapter Congress held at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City, following his visit to Biñan City, Laguna, where he joined the Super Health Center’s inauguration and assisted senior citizens and displaced workers.