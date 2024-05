Jonas Reyes

THRESHING RICE IN BAGAC

LOOK: Farmers are threshing rice stalks at a farm in Bagac, Bataan, on Sunday. As of 1 April 2024, the country's total rice stock inventory was estimated at 1.64 million metric tons. This indicates an annual decrease of 10.9 percent from the 1.84 million metric tons recorded during the same period in the previous year. | via Jonas Reyes