MOVE IT holds first-ever passenger feedback forum, deepens safety commitment

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 16 May 2024 — Homegrown motorcycle taxi provider MOVE IT held its first-ever passenger feedback forum as it intensifies its safety commitment and program on the platform.
The inaugural forum served as an avenue for MOVE IT to garner insights from a diverse base of regular passengers about moto-taxi safety mechanisms, while also allowing the company to share updates on its current thrusts on safety and service reliability.
MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto spearheaded the forum, leading the deliberation and sharing of various strategies the platform is currently undertaking to ensure safety. Among the pivotal topics discussed were the expansion of skills training for riders, activation of advanced safety features, constant upgrading of safety gears, and the fortification of emergency response programs.
“Itong ating passenger forum ay isa sa ating mga initiatives upang mas mapaganda ang ating serbisyo at mas mapaigting ang ating mga hakbangin patungkol sa kaligtasan. Ating pinapahalagahan ang bawat komento, ideya at mungkahi ng mga komyuter na ating pinagsisilbihan sapagkat dahil sa mga ito, mas nakikita natin kung saang aspeto tayo dapat magsumikap pa at magtuon ng pansin. Marami man kaming nailunsad na programa patungkol sa kaligtasan at pagiging maasahan na platform ng MOVE IT, alam namin na dapat walang tigil ang pagpapabuti ng platform. At sa tulong ng ating mga mahal na pasahero at rider, lalo nating masisiguro ang tagumpay nito,” MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto said.
The first-ever face-to-face passenger feedback forum complements MOVE IT’s existing in-app feedback mechanisms, such as the post-ride rating system, activity tab, and reportan- issue feature.
Intensifying Safety on MOVE IT
Building on the productive discussions with commuter groups and the feedback shared in-app about MOVE IT, the motorcycle taxi platform has swiftly implemented new safety measures and technologies, further solidifying its commitment to road safety.
• Focusing on Road Safety Skills: MOVE IT prioritizes rider skills and a positive mindset for a safer riding experience. It expanded its skills development and assessment program by adding mandatory quarterly training sessions. These sessions refresh rider-partners on driver guidelines and safety protocols; and update them on techniques to navigate various road challenges safely and effectively. Additionally, MOVE IT has introduced new face-to-face values and behavior seminars, further promoting a professional and courteous rider community.
• Activating New Technologies: MOVE IT stays at the forefront of safety with its cutting-edge technology. Recognizing that optimal speed is crucial, it now leverages real-time data analytics to monitor rider-partner speed. This allows for immediate “Overspeeding Alerts,” prompting riders to adjust their pace accordingly.
• Elevating Emergency Response: MOVE IT also strengthens its emergency response as it grows its on-ground Emergency Response Team, adding more personnel and resources to the program across Metro Manila, Cebu and Cagayan De Oro. Capitalizing on the bayanihan among MOVE IT riders, the platform is introducing incentives for proactive accident reports. This encourages riders to look out for each other and contribute to a safer riding environment. These measures allow MOVE IT to attend to any untoward incident on the road in less than 30 minutes.
• Prioritizing Gear Quality: Lastly, MOVE IT has implemented a stricter and more regular cadence of gear quality inspection. In line with this, the platform also pledged to continually provide incentives-based gear, such as new helmets, to ensure that rider-partners are equipped with top-tier protective equipment for both them and their passengers.
Moving forward, MOVE IT will continue to engage more deeply with the communities it serves to offer a safer and more convenient motorcycle ride-hailing experience for Filipino commuters. The moto-taxi provider also encourages its passengers and drivers to proactively share feedback via channels such as Passenger and Driver Feedback Features, In-App Ratings, and the MOVE IT Hotline. This will significantly help the platform to quickly evolve and enhance its safety and reliability as a provider of two-wheel transportation.