The romance and whimsy of an Espina bride

There were also a couple of crowd favorites, based on everyone’s reactions. First, there was the silvery white terno with a flowing electro-pleated skirt. Espina shared he wanted to do something unique with such a well-loved Filipino style. It would be an unusual choice for a wedding gown, but it would be perfect as a reception dress. Perhaps paired by a fashion-forward bride with silver sneakers for a night of dancing. The other was the finale dress — a pale gold beaded gown with a standing jusi collar. It was a good design call to balance such a dramatic element with a much simpler silhouette.

The bridal show was presented as part of The Peninsula Manila’s annual bridal fair, “Weddings At The Peninsula and More.” The hotel curates the best suppliers for everything a bride, and the groom too, will want (and need) for their perfect wedding day.

For Jor-El Espina, this bridal show was a full circle moment, having started in the industry as a wedding and evening gown designer. In a recent interview with DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Luis Espiritu, he shared, “My love for dressing brides, and having a new take on creating a wedding dress always comes alive.” Watching Espina’s brides come down the marble steps, it felt like a perfect night to be in love, if only for the reason to wear one of his exquisite dresses.