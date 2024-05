LATEST

Introducing Element Elite backpacks!

LOOK: The U Elements launches the newest Elements Elite Collection featuring premiere bags designed for traveling with elegance featuring its brand ambassador, Atty. Oliver Moeller, at Uptown Mall, BGC in Taguig, Tuesday 14 May. The collection includes water-resistant backpacks and luggage. Available at Urbanize and SM Department Stores nationwide. | via Hiroshi Allera