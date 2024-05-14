BARMM political alliances and compensation for Marawi victims (2)

Continuing the narrative about my guesting on the DXMS radio forum of the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia last 7 May upon the invitation of Ms. Louise Marie Lara, I was asked about the compensation for the 2017 Marawi siege victims.

Initially, I was surprised because I thought it was not related to the BARMM political party alliances I had discussed in my last article but I realized later that it is one of the raging topics being discussed in various forums. I was asked about the effect of the recent alliances in the BARMM and the positioning of regional political parties on the compensation for victims and the rehabilitation of Marawi.

My off-the-cuff response was that it had no substantial effect. Perhaps the importance of the issue preoccupying the minds of the Internally Displaced Persons still languishing in temporary shelters will be marginalized by the political wranglings but it will be ephemeral.

The compensation issue is so substantial that it will resurface and persist. In fact, we will not be surprised if the grand alliance initiated by the Samahang Inklusivo Alyansa Progresibo (SIAP) has for one of its platforms the hastening of the process and the immediate payment of compensation to the victims that will kick off the full rehabilitation of the city.

This issue will be raised and belabored by the candidates of the various political parties because it is close to the hearts of the BARMM residents. It being a much-talked about issue, it will eventually catch the attention of the national government. The elected Parliament can later pass a resolution to facilitate the processing and payment of claims. Or it can ask the Congressional Oversight Committee on the rehabilitation of Marawi to call a hearing to look into possible hurdles to the process.

As a side observation, I mentioned the indignation of the victim-claimants over the system adopted by the Marawi Compensation Board in computing the monetary awards due them. From the few claimants who had received compensation, they learned that there was a substantial reduction in the value of their damaged properties as assessed and computed by the Board which led to a smaller monetary award.

In fact, the average reduction in the claims using the computation system of the Board was reportedly about 30-40 percent. According to the disgruntled victim-claimants, the Board employed a depreciated value scheme based on their formula which was not fully sanctioned by the Compensation Law and its IRR.

The other complaint of the victim-claimants was the Board used the Schedule of Assessment of properties prepared by the Provincial Assessor of Lanao del Sur and not by the Marawi City Assessor’s Office. They disputed the claim that the City Assessor’s Office had no valuation of properties. They asserted that while the assessments were not updated the same was true with the Provincial Assessor’s Office. They maintained that the Provincial Assessor’s Schedule of property valuation was for taxation purposes only and not for assessment of properties damaged in a conflict like the Marawi siege.

On the question of whether the appointments of the members of the MCB made by the present dispensation will be affected by the coalition of parties after the polls, I said they will not be affected because they have fixed terms. It will be different if they commit grave misconduct or grave abuse of discretion as found by a court or investigating government agency.

On other issues which should be addressed, I mentioned the proliferation of loose firearms and the private armed groups which are threats to a credible and peaceful election. I cautioned that government forces should not let their guard down. The enemies of the state are closely watching, waiting for the strategic time to waylay the peace.

Congratulations to the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia for initiating public dialogues addressing the current political issues in the BARMM.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com